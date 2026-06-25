Amazon to invest additional $13 billion in India cloud, AI

Business

The announcement follows a meeting between Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Indian ‌Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ‌in New Delhi.

The new investment is in addition to ⁠its planned $35 billion funding announced last year. File photo (Reuters)

Amazon said on ‌Thursday ​it will invest an additional $13 billion by 2030 in India to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure.



The new investment is in addition to ⁠its planned $35 billion funding announced last year, taking the e-commerce firm's investment in the country to $48 billion through ‌2030.



The announcement follows a meeting between Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Indian ‌Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ‌in New Delhi.



"Shared that we're investing $48 ‌billion over the ‌coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and ​cloud infrastructure," Jassy ‌said in ​a post on ⁠social media platform X.



The $13 billion investment will support AI and cloud infrastructure across the ​Mumbai ⁠and ⁠Hyderabad regions, the company said in a statement.



Major U.S. tech firms have ⁠invested billions of dollars in India, underscoring the country's emergence as a strategic hub for cloud, AI and deep-tech growth.



Microsoft has pledged a $17.5 billion investment in ‌India for AI and cloud infrastructure, while ​Google has committed $15 billion over the next five years to build AI data centers.