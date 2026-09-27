Arab Monetary Fund Golden Jubilee celebrations, Arab finance ministers’ meeting to begin in Abu Dhabi

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Maktoum bin Mohammed: Our leadership’s vision is focused on strengthening financial stability and supporting economic cooperation across the region

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the event reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to support and advance joint Arab action and strengthen financial stability across the region.

Abu Dhabi: The official Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and the 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers will begin tomorrow (28/09/2026) in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Organised by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Arab Monetary Fund under the theme “Fifty Years of Arab Financial Cooperation... Together Towards a More Integrated Arab Financial Future”, the event will bring together Arab finance ministers and representatives of regional and international financial institutions.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the event reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to support and advance joint Arab action and strengthen financial stability across the region.

Sheikh Maktoum said the gathering represents an opportunity to reaffirm a shared commitment to enhancing financial cooperation and supporting economic stability across Arab countries.

He noted that the meeting aims to encourage dialogue and the exchange of perspectives on how Arab economies can effectively respond to global economic shifts while supporting fiscal policies that promote sustainable and inclusive growth.

Sheikh Maktoum said the Arab Monetary Fund’s Golden Jubilee provides an opportunity to reflect on five decades of cooperation and achievements and to build on that foundation amid a new era shaped by innovation, digital transformation and sustainable finance.

The celebration programme will include a documentary highlighting key milestones in the Arab Monetary Fund’s journey and its role in supporting monetary and financial stability across Arab countries over the past 50 years.

A recognition ceremony will also honour founders, individuals and entities that contributed to the development of the Fund.

The 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers will review reports from the Council Secretariat and specialised presentations by the Arab Monetary Fund on the use of artificial intelligence in fiscal policy and assessments of public finance conditions across Arab countries.

The agenda also includes a presentation by the World Bank Group on sustainable financing mechanisms for infrastructure and a presentation by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on developments related to international tax decisions concerning Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS).

The session will also discuss coordination of a unified Arab position towards international financial institutions.