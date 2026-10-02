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Argentina to launch South America’s first citizenship-by-investment program, opening Q4 2026, offering citizenship via a $350,000 non-refundable contribution or $800,000 public bond purchase

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina will ‌launch South ​America's first citizenship-by-investment program, economy minister Luis Caputo announced on X on Friday.

Applications will open in the fourth quarter of ⁠2026 and will offer citizenship through a non-refundable contribution of $350,000 or by purchasing a ‌public bond of $800,000, the economy ministry said in a statement.

This scheme ‌accompanies other measures to strengthen Argentina's ‌investment climate, the ministry said. ‌President Javier Milei ‌has sought to stabilize the country's macro ​economy and increase ‌its ​dollar reserves through ⁠deep austerity measures and foreign investment led through a generous large-scale incentive ​regime ⁠known ⁠as RIGI.

"The announcement is part of Argentina's ongoing process of opening ⁠up and international integration," the ministry added.

An applicant's spouse, as well as their children between 18 and 25 who are ‌single and without children of their own, ​may also apply for citizenship by contributing $100,000 to Argentina's treasury. Children under 18 may apply by contributing $25,000.