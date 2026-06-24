ATM 2026 to highlight Dubai’s resilience and future tourism growth

Business

Global travel leaders to gather in September as industry focuses on innovation and recovery

Scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ATM 2026 will bring together the international travel community at a critical time for the industry, underscoring confidence in Dubai’s ability to ensure business continuity, operational excellence and global connectivity.

Dubai: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 is set to reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most resilient and well-prepared destinations for global travel and tourism, as the sector continues to adapt to evolving market conditions.

Scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ATM 2026 will bring together the international travel community at a critical time for the industry, underscoring confidence in Dubai’s ability to ensure business continuity, operational excellence and global connectivity.

The revised dates for the event reflect a collaborative approach aimed at supporting exhibitors, buyers, visitors and partners, offering greater flexibility and maximising opportunities for participation and business engagement.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE at RX Global, said the event would serve as a key platform for reconnecting the global travel community and strengthening partnerships. She noted that Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, operational resilience and strong coordination between public and private sectors position ATM 2026 to drive meaningful dialogue and support long-term recovery and growth across the industry.

Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President of International Operations at Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), highlighted that Dubai’s strategy is rooted in long-term planning, agility and collaboration. She emphasised that the city has remained open and operational despite recent regional developments, reinforcing trust among travellers, businesses and global partners.

Held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,” ATM 2026 will place a strong focus on resilience, adaptability and future preparedness within the global tourism ecosystem.

The event’s conference programme will address key challenges and opportunities shaping international tourism, with sessions covering crisis management, destination resilience, traveller confidence, aviation continuity, digital transformation and sustainable growth strategies.

Across platforms including the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub, policymakers, tourism authorities, researchers and technology leaders will explore ways to enhance preparedness, improve operational agility and build resilience against geopolitical, economic and environmental disruptions.

In addition, research-led sessions in partnership with organisations such as STR, Tourism Economics, GSIQ and ICCA will provide insights into traveller behaviour, mobility trends, destination competitiveness and the future of tourism demand.

A keynote session by Euromonitor International’s Stephen Dutton, titled *The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality*, will further examine the evolving global travel landscape.