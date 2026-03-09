AUSTRIA GDP GREW BY 0.6% IN 2025 FOLLOWING TWO YEARS OF RECESSION

AUSTRIA GDP GREW BY 0.6% IN 2025 FOLLOWING TWO YEARS OF RECE...

WAM - Austria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% in 2025, surpassing forecasts from economic institutes that had predicted 0.5% growth. This recovery follows two consecutive years of contraction.

Latest official data from Statistics Austria confirms that the Austrian economy has rebounded after the recessions experienced during 2023 and 2024.

Manuela Linke, Director General of Statistics Austria, stated that a slight economic recovery became evident in 2025 following the two-year decline. According to preliminary calculations, the nominal GDP is expected to have reached approximately €512.8 billion in 2025.

Figures from Statistics Austria show that the services sector significantly contributed to the recovery with a 1% increase. The trade, transport, and accommodation sectors recorded modest growth of 0.1%, coinciding with a notable rise in investment activity and consumer spending. Conversely, the construction sector contracted by 2.9%, while manufacturing fell by 1.2%.

The agency noted that the foreign trade sector did not contribute significantly to the recovery. This was due to a substantial 1.7% increase in imports during 2025, compared to limited export growth of just 0.3%.