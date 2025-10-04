Automotive Market Shifts Dramatically as UAE Consumers Embrace Electrified Vehicles

Dubai - Emirates247 - The automotive market is undergoing a radical transformation, one of the most significant changes in recent decades. After years of dominance by purely mechanical internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) marks a conscious choice by consumers, driven by a compelling combination of financial savings, superior performance, and environmental responsibility.

Jacky Brand, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus in the UAE, asserts that low total cost of ownership and advanced performance are the two primary factors reshaping the country's automotive landscape.

"The shift towards sustainable mobility in the UAE is fueled by three key drivers: the expansion of charging infrastructure, accelerating government support, and the rising consumer awareness of eco-friendly options," Brand stated, emphasizing that these factors are contributing to the growth of modern vehicle technologies.

Brand confirmed that Al-Futtaim is not merely keeping pace with this change but is actively leading innovation through the launch of advanced hybrid models. Recent introductions include:

The Lexus LX 700h : The first hybrid model added to the prestigious LX family.

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Hybrid: The first hybrid electric vehicle in the iconic Land Cruiser series, which blends a legacy of power and durability with Toyota’s latest electric technology.

Brand added that this growing demand extends across all categories of electric vehicles—including standard HEVs, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs), and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)—all of which offer UAE consumers long-term economic viability and a significant reduction in their carbon footprint.

Addressing Reliability Concerns: The Toyota DNA

Addressing the biggest challenge for the EV segment—concerns over battery life and maintenance—Brand stressed that quality and reliability are inherent to Toyota's DNA.

"Dependability is the cornerstone of our hybrid vehicle design," Brand said. He noted that over 20 million hybrid and electric units have been sold globally by Toyota, consistently maintaining high reliability ratings. This success is underpinned by high safety standards and battery systems designed to last the lifetime of the vehicle, supported by sophisticated thermal management technologies and rigorous testing.

Brand also pointed out that HEVs and EVs generally require less maintenance than conventional vehicles due to fewer moving mechanical parts. Furthermore, the regenerative braking feature helps extend the lifespan of the brakes, ensuring further financial savings in operating costs.

Mitigating Range and Infrastructure Anxiety

To alleviate customer fears regarding driving range and the availability of charging stations, Brand outlined Al-Futtaim Toyota's strategic solutions:

Self-Charging Hybrid Vehicles: These models provide complete peace of mind, requiring no external charging infrastructure .

Infrastructure Commitment: Al-Futtaim aims for 50% of its new vehicle sales to be New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and plans to contribute to the installation of 10% of the country's charging stations by 2030. This commitment significantly boosts consumer confidence in EV ownership in the UAE.

Market Share: A Balanced Strategy

Regarding market segmentation, Brand indicated that HEVs currently hold a substantial share (constituting approximately 20% of Toyota's total sales), as they offer a practical solution that provides immediate financial savings without necessitating a drastic change in lifestyle.

Brand concluded that the current market growth views the two systems not as competing options but as part of an integrated strategy: HEVs offer a highly efficient and accessible solution today, while Battery Electric Vehicles represent the core of the long-term sustainable mobility future. This "multi-pathway" approach affirms Toyota's readiness to meet the diverse needs of customers in the UAE, from economy to luxury segments, while maintaining leadership in fuel-efficient automotive technology.