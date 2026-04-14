Binghatti plans to deliver 15 projects in 2026 worth AED 15 billion

Business

Chairman says no real pressures driving Dubai property market or prices lower

Binghatti explained that the current phase may offer investors with liquidity better scope to negotiate with developers, but this does not imply price reductions. Instead, it reflects greater flexibility in closing deals.

By Ahmed Al-Demerdash, Emirates 24/7

Mohammed Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Real Estate, said Dubai’s track record shows it consistently emerges stronger from crises, stressing that the emirate’s property market continues to post solid results that reflect its underlying strength and ongoing investment appeal.

He said market prices have not seen any notable changes, and there has been no sufficient volume of transactions indicating a real shift in pricing so far, making it premature to speak of a new upward or downward trend. “There are no real pressures pushing the market towards a decline, and the fundamental factors continue to support the stability of land prices in Dubai at this stage,” he said.

Binghatti explained that the current phase may offer investors with liquidity better scope to negotiate with developers, but this does not imply price reductions. Instead, it reflects greater flexibility in closing deals.

He confirmed that the company has not faced significant challenges related to supply chains or the availability of construction materials, thanks to its reliance on in-house manufacturing and sourcing. Binghatti Real Estate owns dedicated factories for materials such as aluminium, joinery and steel, which has contributed to the stability of its construction operations.

The company plans to deliver around 15 projects during 2026, with a combined value of approximately AED 15 billion. Most projects have reached completion levels of around 70%, with sales exceeding 90%. Binghatti reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering projects on schedule, or ahead of time. He added that the company’s financial position is the strongest in its history, with around AED 9 billion held in escrow accounts, supported by additional operational liquidity. Further inflows of between AED 4 billion and AED 5 billion are expected in the coming months from project deliveries.

Dubai’s property market

In detail, Binghatti said Dubai’s history proves it always emerges stronger from challenges, noting that investors who backed the emirate have consistently achieved success. He attributed this to the strength of the investment environment and continued support from the UAE’s leadership, expressing confidence that the market will continue to grow through 2026 and beyond.

He said market data remains the most accurate measure of performance, pointing to strong results that reflect the true health of Dubai’s real estate sector.

Binghatti noted that the first quarter of 2026 recorded more than 48,000 property transactions worth over AED 175 billion, highlighting strong market momentum. March 2026, in particular, stood out, with transaction volumes rising by 5% year-on-year and transaction values increasing by 23.4%. “These are exceptional figures given the challenges facing many global property markets,” he said.

From early March to 6 April 2026, more than 16,000 transactions worth AED 55 billion were recorded, demonstrating continued activity. While investors have become more cautious in decision-making, buying and selling activity remains normal.

Land price stability

Binghatti reiterated that prices have remained largely unchanged across the market, with stability evident in key areas such as Business Bay, where prices per square foot range between AED 2,400 and AED 2,600.

He said the current environment may favour investors with cash when negotiating, but developers’ priority remains maintaining market stability. High land prices and strong liquidity among developers reduce the likelihood of meaningful price cuts.

Land prices, he said, remain stable across areas such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road, as well as Jumeirah Village Circle. Prices per square foot stand at around AED 1,200 in Downtown, between AED 850 and AED 900 in Business Bay, and close to that range along Sheikh Zayed Road, while Jumeirah Village Circle averages around AED 500.

He said these levels reflect market stability, with insufficient evidence of transactions pointing to any real price movement. High historic land acquisition costs and solid liquidity across most developers continue to underpin price resilience.

Residential units

Residential unit prices have also remained broadly stable, Binghatti said. In Business Bay, prices per square foot range between AED 2,500 and AED 2,750, while Downtown prices vary between AED 3,000 and AED 6,000 depending on the project. Some luxury developments command higher prices.

He said some short-term market fluctuations are driven by investor sentiment rather than fundamentals, stressing that the core pillars of the market remain strong. Binghatti added that the company continues to assess expansion opportunities, particularly land acquisitions, as Dubai still offers attractive investment prospects.

Projects and financial strength

Binghatti reiterated plans to deliver around 15 projects in 2026, worth nearly AED 15 billion, with high completion and sales rates. The company remains committed to meeting all delivery timelines.

He confirmed that the company is fully committed to meeting its financial obligations, including sukuk repayments due in February 2027, with no anticipated delays. Current financial indicators reflect strong liquidity and healthy expected cash flows from upcoming project deliveries, supporting overall financial stability and investor confidence.

Luxury segment and investor demand

Binghatti said the market is seeing a shift towards properties priced between AED 1 million and AED 3 million, which he expects to account for the largest share of transactions in the coming period. At the same time, luxury projects continue to perform strongly.

Developments such as the Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz projects in Downtown Dubai are recording resilient demand and stable pricing. The market is also seeing activity from a wide range of nationalities, led by Emirati investors, Arab residents and Indian investors, alongside growing interest from international buyers, particularly from London.

He said demand remains strong from the UK, India, Turkey and Egypt, as investors seek stable and growing markets. The company’s London office continues to perform well, attracting investors looking to shift capital to the UAE. Comparisons with higher-tax environments abroad, where taxes can reach 40%, alongside rental yields exceeding 8% and capital appreciation of 35–40% in some cases, continue to support Dubai’s appeal.

High-profile interest

Binghatti revealed growing interest from prominent international figures, with negotiations under way with a globally recognised artist to purchase a luxury penthouse in Downtown Dubai. The transaction, which may rank among the area’s highest-priced units, is expected to be finalised soon. A similar sale to another international figure has already been completed and will be announced shortly, highlighting Dubai’s continued ability to attract global elites.

Workforce growth and sales performance

The company expanded its workforce significantly in March 2026, hiring 4,000 new employees as part of its growth strategy. Binghatti said the expansion reflects confidence in business growth and market continuity, with a focus on boosting productivity, accelerating project delivery and attracting specialised talent.

He also highlighted the performance of Emirati sales teams, which have generated more than AED 1 billion in sales within six months, following sustained investment in developing national talent.

Despite regional tensions, the company recorded strong sales in March 2026, reaching AED 1.25 billion, with some projects achieving sales rates above 85%. The Sky Film 2 project sold around 50% of its units within two weeks of launch.

Studio prices start from AED 550,000 for full cash payments, rising to around AED 650,000 under payment plans, while one-bedroom apartments range between AED 1 million and AED 1.1 million. Prices remain unchanged from pre-tension levels. The company has also launched the second phase of Mercedes-Benz City after selling 85% of phase one, generating nearly AED 500 million in sales. Overall project prices range between AED 1.3 million and AED 5 million, with average prices of AED 3,400 to AED 3,500 per square foot, reflecting strong demand and pricing stability.