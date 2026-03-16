Bitcoin Holds $71,000 Support Amid Geopolitical and Logistics Turmoil

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Cryptocurrencies maintained elevated positions through the weekend as intensifying Middle East tensions reshaped global risk appetite. Amid persistent market caution, Bitcoin rose 1.65% to stabilize above the $71,000 support level, reflecting a complex interplay between safe-haven demand and inflationary pressures driven by volatile energy costs.

The broader digital asset market showed resilient performance on Monday. Ethereum climbed 2% to reach $2,119, while XRP gained 1.8% to settle near $1.40. Solana also posted a 1.85% increase, trading at approximately $88. Market analysts noted that the "correlation" between digital assets and geopolitical shifts has reached new highs, as investors increasingly weigh potential energy supply shocks against Federal Reserve interest rate outlooks.

As the conflict triggers broader disruptions in global trade and supply chains, the debate over Bitcoin’s role as a "digital gold" hedge continues to gain traction. For the near term, market trajectory remains firmly tethered to developments in the Middle East and upcoming U.S. inflation data, which are expected to dictate the next phase of global market volatility.