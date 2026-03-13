BITCOIN TRADES ABOVE $70,000 AMID GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTY

Business

Emirates 24/7 — Cryptocurrencies faced slight downward pressure on Thursday as investors closely monitored escalating conflicts in the Middle East, while Bitcoin maintained its position above the critical $70,000 threshold.

Bitcoin eased 0.61% to $70,233, hovering around a key resistance zone that analysts believe must be sustained to clear the path for new record highs. Ethereum fell 0.45% to $2,065.83, while Ripple (XRP) dropped 1.34% to $1.3726, maintaining relative stability within its current range. Solana continues to attract investor interest, trading between $85 and $90. Daily trading volume for Bitcoin exceeded $44 billion, signaling high liquidity despite a prevailing sense of caution among market participants.

In corporate developments, Japan’s Metaplanet, Asia’s largest listed Bitcoin holder, announced the launch of "Metaplanet Ventures K.K." The firm plans to allocate $27 million over the next three years to bolster Japan's Bitcoin financial infrastructure. Meanwhile, reports indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump has realized approximately $550 million in net gains from his family’s "World Liberty Financial" crypto project, including $200 million from a major stake sale.