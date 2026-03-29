Business Group Leaders: Dubai’s Economic Model Redefines Competitiveness Amid Global Challenges

Business

Leaders of Business Groups operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which represent key sectors across the emirate’s economy, have affirmed that Dubai is continuing to build on the strengths of its economic model. The emirate’s competitive and integrated business environment is shaped by diversification, strong public-private sector collaboration, and a high level of readiness to respond to global shifts and overcome challenges.

The Chairpersons of the groups noted that Dubai’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to anticipate change and adapt with speed, efficiency, and agility. By proactively aligning its business ecosystem, the emirate is continuing to ensure the seamless continuity of business operations and services to the highest standards, strengthen institutional readiness, and support sustainable growth driven by innovation and effective partnerships.

Trusted Destination

Amit Nayak, Chairman of the Dubai Hotels Business Group and Vice Chair of the UAE Restaurants Business Group, said that Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sector entered the current period from a position of proven strength, supported by robust visitor demand, strong connectivity, and a citywide ability to respond quickly and practically to disruption. He said that the sector has continued to adapt by prioritising guest care, service quality, and long-term destination value, while benefitting from close coordination across aviation, tourism, hospitality, logistics, and essential services.

Nayak said: “Dubai’s economic model is resilient because it’s diversified, execution-led, and built for speed. Hotels have stepped up, supporting travellers, extending flexibility, and keeping service standards high for residents and visitors alike. Restaurants and the wider visitor economy have adapted quickly, focusing on value, consistency, and guest experience.”

Nayak added that Dubai is well positioned to capture renewed momentum as regional conditions stabilise. He also stressed that the private sector remains focused on protecting the emirate’s premium positioning through responsible pricing, value-added offers, and maintaining the highest standards.

Integrated Ecosystem

Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, Honorary Chairman of the Dubai Travel and Tour Agents Business Group, said Dubai’s economic model has repeatedly demonstrated exceptional resilience because it is built on diversification and strong integration between key sectors including trade, tourism, aviation, logistics, finance, and technology. He explained that the emirate’s infrastructure and institutional readiness continue to support operational continuity across airports, ports, and supply chains, while maintaining confidence among businesses, investors, and travellers.

Al Rais stated: “One of Dubai’s greatest strengths is the speed and decisiveness of its leadership, combined with a governance model that prioritises collaboration with the private sector. In the travel and tourism sector, this partnership has been particularly evident. The continued coordination between government authorities, airlines, airports, hospitality groups, and tourism stakeholders ensures that Dubai remains operational and welcoming to the world.”

Al Rais also noted that regular engagement with the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce helps to ensure regulations reflect market realities while enabling the private sector to contribute directly to resilience, innovation, and continued growth.

Strong Foundations

Ajay Bhojwani, President of The Events Group, said that Dubai’s diversified economy, together with continued investment in infrastructure and business-friendly policies, has created strong foundations for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector and ensured an environment conducive to sustainable growth.

Bhojwani explained that organisers across the sector moved quickly to adopt flexible solutions to maintain continuity, including rescheduling events and expanding virtual engagement. He added that Dubai’s economy is widely recognised for its resilience and adaptability, particularly amid continuing uncertainty on the international stage.

He said: “Government initiatives under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 continue to drive long-term growth by attracting international investment, supporting innovation, and expanding trade. At the same time, world-class infrastructure and connectivity through hubs like Dubai World Trade Centre, a wide range of hotels, and Emirates airline reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading destination for global events and business gatherings.”

Bhojwani also emphasised the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, noting that collaboration with institutions including Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai World Trade Centre has helped the sector recover strongly from previous disruptions, while also supporting the growth of successful homegrown events.

Stability and Trust

Mania Merrikhi, Chairwoman of the Real Estate Valuation Business Group, said that Dubai’s economy is underpinned by diversification, strategic vision, and a proactive government approach. She noted that the close partnership between the public and private sectors, together with high levels of trust between the government, institutions, and the business community, has helped to create a stable and enabling environment that supports long-term planning and strengthens confidence in the future outlook of Dubai’s economy.

Merrikhi said: “Dubai has consistently demonstrated its ability to overcome major global challenges. The emirate has always managed these moments with remarkable efficiency and optimism. One of the most unique strengths of Dubai and the UAE is the close connection between leadership and the community. Here, we truly feel that our leaders stand beside the people and work tirelessly for the wellbeing of all. This unity creates a powerful sense of stability and trust in the future.”

Knowledge Economy

Bushra Khan, Chairwoman of the Education Business Group, said Dubai has built one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive private education ecosystems. She noted that the diversity of schools and curricula, combined with strong competition, has helped create a vibrant sector focused on quality and innovation.

Khan pointed out that Dubai’s schools continue to produce strong outcomes across multiple curricula and that graduates regularly progress to leading universities around the world. She said: “The emirate has built a highly diversified, globally connected economy supported by visionary leadership, strong institutions, and a regulatory environment that actively encourages private sector participation and innovation.”

Khan added: “One of Dubai’s greatest strengths is the close and constructive partnership between the government and the private sector. Policymakers maintain an open dialogue with industry stakeholders, while regulators demonstrate agility and foresight in responding to evolving economic and societal needs. This collaborative approach creates a stable and predictable environment that encourages long-term investment and sustainable growth.”

Strategic Resilience

Mohd Kenanah, Chairman of the Medical Equipment Business Group, said that although the current situation has introduced uncertainty across the region, Dubai’s economy has maintained its resilience thanks to diversification, prudent financial management, and long-term strategic planning.

He said: “Dubai’s economic model has historically been built to withstand precisely these kinds of external shocks. The emirate’s strength lies in its highly diversified and globally integrated economy.”

Kenanah highlighted the resilience of the healthcare sector in particular, noting continued strong demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure, digital health technologies, and integrated care solutions.

He added: “A defining characteristic of Dubai’s success is the close partnership between the public and private sectors. Public-private collaboration has been instrumental in advancing sectors such as healthcare, technology, and infrastructure. For business leaders operating in the UAE, this environment provides reassurance that Dubai remains not only resilient in the face of global challenges, but also uniquely positioned to emerge stronger through innovation, collaboration, and strategic foresight.”

Kenanah also pointed to the UAE’s strong financial position, institutional readiness, and culture of confidence and stability as important factors that continue to reinforce trust among residents, investors, and the wider business community.

Future-oriented Environment

Hoda Barakat, Chairwoman of the Dubai Business Group for Intellectual Property, affirmed that Dubai has consistently emerged stronger from global challenges due to its diversified and future-oriented economy, investor-friendly environment, and strong capacity to adapt quickly to changing conditions. She also emphasised that businesses continue to show confidence in Dubai and maintain their operations, despite the current regional challenges.

Barakat said: “I have lived and worked in Dubai for over 30 years and despite global challenges throughout those years, Dubai has always emerged stronger. So, if history teaches us anything, it is that Dubai and the UAE will emerge stronger from this current challenge. Even in these difficult times, we are seeing businesses affirm their commitment and faith in Dubai and continue business as usual as much as possible.”

She added: “Dubai’s leadership has worked hard over the years to ensure a diversified, future-oriented economy with strategies that take into account possible challenges and allow the emirate to quickly implement any necessary changes and keep businesses thriving. The government has ensured a stable legal framework and investor-friendly environment where clear regulations and continuous modernisation of laws are an important foundation.”

Barakat said that Dubai’s strategic initiatives in innovation, digital transformation, sustainability, and economic diversification reflect a leadership approach that anticipates global trends rather than simply reacting to them. She also stressed that close coordination between government entities and the business community, including Business Groups and Business Councils, remains a key differentiator in helping companies address challenges effectively.

Continuity of Trade

Redha Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group, said that Dubai continues to demonstrate the strength and adaptability of its economy. He noted that as a major global hub for trade and logistics, the emirate plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth movement of goods and services, which is especially important for sectors such as the fruit and vegetable trade that depend on reliable supply chains.

Al Mansouri said: “Dubai has consistently shown that its economy is strong and able to adapt to changing global conditions. Even during times of global uncertainty, the emirate continues to maintain solid growth thanks to its diversified economy, modern infrastructure, and open trade environment.”

He added: “One of Dubai’s key strengths is the proactive approach of its leadership and government institutions. Through platforms such as the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the business community can share its views and work closely with government entities to address challenges and explore new opportunities.”

Al Mansouri noted that clear regulations, a business-friendly environment, and strong institutional readiness continue to support private sector confidence, encourage investment and expansion, and strengthen Dubai’s ability to respond effectively to global developments while supporting sustainable long-term growth.