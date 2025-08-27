25 countries suspend postal services to US

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Due to new US tariffs implemented by the US Administration, 25 countries have suspended postal services to the United States.
The Universal Postal Union, a UN agency based in Switzerland, reported that these member states halted package shipments because of uncertainty surrounding a new US customs tax rule.
Last month, the United States announced its intention to suspend the exemption for small international shipments of goods valued at less than $800, effective August 29.
