AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

AD Ports Group today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The group's revenue surged 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) to AED4.83 billion in Q2 2025, driven by the Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Maritime & Shipping clusters.

Quarterly EBITDA increased 9 percent YoY to AED1.17 billion, with group EBITDA margin standing at 24.2 percent in Q2 2025.

The group's profit before tax reached AED519 million, up 5 percent YoY, primarily due to the effect of higher depreciation and amortisation charges and finance costs.

Total net profit was relatively flat at AED445 million because of higher Income tax, while earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at AED0.07, flat YoY.

Capital expenditure in the quarter totalled AED928 million, with most investment directed to Maritime & Shipping, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Ports assets. Capex intensity fell to 19 percent of group revenue from 28 percent a year earlier.

Given the strong operating profit performance and a cash conversion of 97 percent for the quarter, operating cash flow reached AED1.14 billion in Q2 2025, almost doubling from the same period a year earlier. As a result, Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) was positive for the quarter and year-to-date.

The group’s underlying operational performance was strong across the Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones (EC&FZ), and Maritime & Shipping clusters, which all together constituted over 90 percent of total Q2 2025 EBITDA. In Ports, quarterly container throughput soared 17 percent YoY while general cargo volumes increased 13 percent YoY.

The CMA Terminal at Khalifa Port, which began commercial operations at the start of 2025, achieved 80 percent utilisation in the quarter and 62 percent year to date.

In EC&FZ, another 600,000 m2 of land were leased in Q2 2025, bringing the total land leases year-to-date to 1.6 km2. Utilisation in the staff accommodation business, Sdeira Group, increased to 80 percent, up from 63 percent in Q2 2024 and 75 percent in Q1 2025.

In the Maritime & Shipping cluster, container feeder shipping volumes rose 34 percent YoY, while the bulk, multipurpose, and Ro-Ro shipping vessel fleet reached 34 as of Q2 2025, up from 28 at the same period a year earlier.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, said that the company’s five-cluster business model continued to deliver sustainable growth despite a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop. He said the group’s strategic flexibility helped offset external headwinds and seize opportunities in dynamic markets such as the Red Sea and emerging trade corridors in Central Asia.

He added, “The long-term profitable nature of our value-enhancing internationalisation, which, in line with the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE, and despite all temporary obstacles, is positioning AD Ports Group as a leader in sustainable trade, transport, logistics, and economic development.”