Advanced logistics at MBRAH aerospace hub championed by Dubai customs chief

In a bid to boost operational readiness and align with key strategic initiatives, Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, conducted an on-site visit to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) —an initiative under Dubai South dedicated to developing and advancing the aviation industry.

Tour of customs center and aviation facilities

Dr. Busenad toured the recently inaugurated customs inspection center equipped with the latest smart systems and cutting-edge technology to enhance customs operations. His visit also included the aviation building and maintenance facilities. He was welcomed by Eng. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation; Tahnoon Saif, the CEO of MBRAH; Mohsen Ahmed, Executive Director of the Logistics Area; and Abdul Baset Al Marzouqi, Deputy Executive Director of the Logistics Area.

Tour of leading aviation and logistics companies

The inspection included visits to Lufthansa’s maintenance facilities, the dynamic engine maintenance and repair workshops, Eight Wings logistics and supply chain management company, GE Aerospace—global leaders in aircraft engine manufacturing and aviation technology innovations, UUDS Aero—specialists in aircraft maintenance and repair—and the aviation building’s operational and technical facilities.

Commending advanced integrated logistics infrastructure

At the conclusion of the tour, Dr. Busenad praised the project’s advanced, integrated logistics infrastructure, highlighting its role in delivering high-quality services to the aviation sector and supporting Dubai’s vision to become a global aviation hub. He emphasized that enhancing customs service efficiency not only supports tourism and air travel but also solidifies Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global logistics and tourism center.

Strengthening cooperation and investment opportunities

The visit also provided an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration between Dubai Customs and MBRAH, which offers promising investment opportunities for global companies. The project operates as a free zone for leading airlines, private aviation firms, and companies specializing in aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul, and related activities.