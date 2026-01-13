Ahmed bin Saeed and Mattar Al Tayer Witness Signing of 10-Year Agreement Between Dubai Airports and Salik to Enable Seamless E-Wallet Parking Payments at DXB

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, together with H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik, witnessed the signing of a 10-year agreement to enable seamless E-Wallet parking payments between Salik, Dubai’s exclusive toll-gate operator, and Dubai Airports, which manages Dubai International (DXB) the world’s busiest international airport. The agreement will introduce Salik’s E-Wallet payment solution across all paid car parks at DXB, covering 7,400 designated parking spaces covering Terminals 1, 2, 3 and the Cargo Mega Terminal, to be implemented starting 22 January 2026.

The agreement was signed by Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, and Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

Under the MoU, Salik will integrate its Salik E-Wallet System with the existing car park management systems used by Dubai Airports’ appointed car park concessionaire. This integration enables visitors to pay seamlessly from their Salik E-Wallet accounts, creating a smoother parking experience and improving traffic flow.

Commenting on the agreement, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said: “Dubai International is one of the world’s leading gateways, continually setting new benchmarks with aviation driving tourism, trade, and investment. We are proud to support Dubai’s position as a global economic hub through our shared vision for smart, sustainable infrastructure. By integrating Salik’s E-Wallet at DXB, we are delivering a seamless, efficient experience for road users and advancing state-of-the-art mobility solutions for the emirate.”

“This agreement is fully aligned with our strategy to expand Salik’s role in smart and sustainable mobility while accelerating growth beyond our core tolling business. It builds on the momentum we’ve created in seamless parking through our presence across UAE’s key destinations and reinforces our position as a trusted digital payments partner for leading destinations and infrastructure operators in the UAE,” Al Haddad added.

The collaboration is designed to support Dubai Airports’ ambition to implement seamless entry and exit at car parks, increase vehicle throughput and improve traffic flow around the terminals, while delivering a more convenient, fully digital parking experience.

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai Airports is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences with human-centred hospitality, ensuring that every journey reflects Dubai’s ambition and forward-thinking spirit. Parking is often the first and last touchpoint for our guests, and it plays a vital role in shaping the overall airport experience.”

“Our collaboration with Salik introduces a fast, reliable and widely adopted digital payment option that simplifies parking, reduces queuing at exits, and supports our long-term vision for seamless access across our car parks. With more than 4.7 million vehicles in UAE already linked to Salik accounts, this partnership offers a familiar and convenient solution for a large share of our customers while advancing Dubai’s wider smart city ambitions. It also complements Dubai Airports’ commitment to smart, sustainable operations and frictionless journeys, building on recent digital payment innovations and digitalisation milestones,” he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, Salik will be responsible for integrating, operating and maintaining the Salik E-Wallet System. Dubai Airports will ensure the continued availability of multiple payment channels, with Salik E-Wallet introduced as a seamless and convenient payment solution provider, working with its car park concessionaire to complete the technical integration and promote the new payment solution within airport premises.

Salik’s E-Wallet solution will service all designated parking spaces covering Terminals 1, 2, 3 and the Cargo Mega Terminal.

By partnering with Dubai Airports, Salik is extending this model to one of the region’s most important aviation assets. DXB recorded its highest quarterly traffic in 65 years during Q3 2025, welcoming 24.2 million guests between July and September, bringing total traffic for the first nine months to 70.1 million guests.