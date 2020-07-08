DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVIDIA GPU in AI applications

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) was awarded a certificate of acknowledgement from US-based NVIDIA Corporation for being the first UAE government organisation to adopt NVIDIA GPU Computing Technology among government entities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data processing. This is a new step that enhances DEWA’s leadership as an incubator for creativity and innovation.

DEWA has been utilising NVIDIA GPU to enhance its AI initiatives since 2019. DEWA also uses it to improve its services in areas such as training and inferencing of AI and Deep Learning models, with utility-focused applications of Network Design & Area Planning, Smart Response, along with ongoing initiatives such as Advanced Image Recognition, Smart Grid Big Data & Analytics Applications, and Verification of Engineering Drawings.

“We are proud to pioneer this achievement which aligns with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031; the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to make Dubai a city of the future, putting it 10 years ahead of other global cities. This meets our ambition to anticipate and shape the future. DEWA pursues an integrated futuristic strategy, as well as innovative plans and frameworks aimed at achieving continuous development in all its administrative and operational services,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“This pioneering achievement aligns with our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. We will harness the huge potential of this advanced technology to enhance our initiatives and projects in AI and Data Processing. Through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, we are redefining the concept of a utility to create a new digital future for Dubai, and disrupt the entire business of public utilities by becoming the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage. Through Digital DEWA we are also expanding the use of AI and digital services, improving performance and efficiency, enhancing the quality of our services, and creating a brighter and happier future for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

“We work on sharing experiences and best practices with prominent local and international companies in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms and AI. We have several strategic partnerships with global leading IT companies around the world. Our partnership with NVIDIA aligns with our usage of the latest technologies to accelerate data processing,” said Al Tayer.

Several programmes and initiatives by DEWA use AI. These include Rammas, its virtual employee that uses AI to answer customers’ enquiries in English and Arabic. Rammas is available on DEWA’s website, smart app, Facebook, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, robots, and WhatsApp Business platform. DEWA is the first government organisation in the UAE to have a verified WhatsApp Business account. Rammas is able to learn and process customers’ needs, analyse and evaluate as per given data, and respond accurately to facilitate transactions.

