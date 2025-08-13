DMCC Hosts First-ever Roadshow in Indonesia

DMCC has concluded its first-ever Made For Trade Live (MFTL) roadshow in Jakarta, reinforcing the growing economic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. During the event, DMCC announced a 13% increase in Southeast Asian companies within its business district in the past 12 months – taking its total to more than 650 Southeast Asian companies, including over 30 from Indonesia.

Following the landmark signing of the UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which entered into force in 2023, both countries have seen a rapid increase in trade and investment. Bilateral non-oil trade grew from USD 3 billion in 2020 to USD 5 billion in 2024 – a near-doubling in four years – while outward investment from the UAE has kickstarted major new projects in strategic sectors from renewable energy to advanced tech infrastructure, opening up new avenues for collaboration.

Capitalising on this momentum, DMCC sees key opportunities to engage with Indonesian businesses and attract investment across sectors such as energy, agri-food, technology and the Islamic economy. DMCC’s subsidiary the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) recently announced a strong first half of trading, with a key highlight being its Shariah-compliant Gold Spot Contract (DGSG) which jumped by almost 200% in value year-on-year to reach USD 46.8 million. In April, DMCC Tradeflow – its online platform for the registration and ownership of commodities stored in UAE facilities – appointed a Shariah Supervisory Board to oversee its Islamic finance offering and adherence to the highest ethical and regulatory standards.

His Excellency Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Indonesia, to the Democratic Republic of Timor–Leste, and the ASEAN, said: “It is a privilege to participate in the Made for Trade Live event, organised by DMCC in partnership with the UAE Embassy in Jakarta and KADIN Indonesia.

This event is not simply a meeting – it is a gateway for Indonesian partners to see firsthand the opportunities that the UAE offers to live, work, invest, and succeed. Our economic ties are anchored by the exceptional relationship between our leaders, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who has already visited the UAE twice since his inauguration. But the true strength of the UAE–Indonesia relationship lies in people-to-people and business-to-business connections.

The UAE remains unwavering in its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Indonesia across trade, investment, innovation, and beyond. The UAE Embassy in Jakarta stands ready to offer full support to all partners working to advance this shared vision. Together, we will build a stronger future, founded on mutual respect, shared prosperity, and lasting friendship.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Trade and investment between the UAE and Indonesia has surged following the entry into force of the CEPA in 2023 – with bilateral non-oil trade reaching over USD 5 billion last year, nearly double its value five years ago. With over 650 companies from Southeast Asia in our district, DMCC now also represents an estimated 20% of the total Indonesian business presence in the UAE.

Indonesia’s role as the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation and a global leader in Islamic finance, Halal-certified goods, and Shariah-compliant trade presents significant opportunities for collaboration with Dubai in advancing the Islamic economy. Dubai – and by extension the UAE – remains a pivotal node in the Islamic economic ecosystem. Its strengths stem from a blend of regulatory clarity, digital innovation, strategic geography, and diversified Islamic financial and trade infrastructure.

As trade and investment momentum continues to grow, we will aim to consolidate our position as the trade hub of choice for Indonesian companies in Dubai, deepening the trade corridor with Jakarta and expanding business connectivity in key sectors from energy and agri-food to technology and the Islamic economy. By leveraging DMCC’s global platforms in commodities and Islamic trade, we will help facilitate the flow of Halal products, Islamic financial instruments, and Shariah-compliant investment across the GCC, Southeast Asia, and beyond.”

Held in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Jakarta and the Indonesian Business Council, the roadshow brought together over 150 Indonesian business leaders and government stakeholders to explore how DMCC can serve as a strategic platform for Indonesian companies looking to expand globally.

DMCC’s record as an international business district continues to drive its appeal. With over 25,000 companies now operating across its district, DMCC contributes 15% of Dubai’s annual foreign direct investment inflows and 7% of the emirate’s GDP.