DMCC Welcomes Over 1,100 Companies in H1 2025, Crosses 700 Crypto Members

DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, welcomed over 1,100 new companies in the first half of 2025, bringing its district-wide total to almost 26,000 members. The DMCC Crypto Centre also crossed a significant milestone, surpassing 700 companies following a 38% year-on-year increase, and taking the total number of tech companies within the district to over 3,300.

Growth was fuelled by strong demand from key overseas markets such as China, Türkiye and the United Kingdom, new licensing options, and expanded commercial reach in Asia. Strategic investment in DMCC’s sector-specific ecosystems and real estate portfolio – as part of its 10-year growth strategy – also played a key role in driving momentum. Meanwhile, the expansion of DMCC’s flagship districts of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and Uptown Dubai continued at pace, marked by major groundbreakings and new F&B openings.



The results reflect the strength of DMCC’s integrated model – combining operational clarity, world-class infrastructure and ecosystems. With plans underway to expand into emerging sectors such as water and quantum technologies, DMCC remains a vital contributor to Dubai’s diversified economy – accounting for 15% of its annual FDI and 7% of GDP.



Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With over 1,100 new companies joining in the first half of the year—driven by robust growth from China, Türkiye, and the UK – DMCC is now rapidly approaching 26,000 member companies. This continued growth reaffirms the enduring strength of our value proposition and Dubai’s appeal as a global business destination. In the face of rapid transformation brought by AI and other frontier technologies, we are intensifying our focus on high-growth sectors while expanding our ecosystems, service offering, and physical infrastructure to support the next wave of innovation-led investment. From advanced technology to established commodities, DMCC remains the business district of choice for ambitious enterprises looking to scale with confidence.”



Feryal Ahmadi, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, added: “Our first-half performance is a direct result of our long-term commitment to building high-performance ecosystems that deliver commercial impact and operational value for our members. From real estate to technology and trade, every layer of our district is designed to meet global demand – and these results demonstrate that alignment. As we move into the second half of the year, we will continue to expand our services, accelerate infrastructure delivery and unlock new opportunities for growth across all sectors.”



Rapid Tech Ecosystem Growth

DMCC’s integrated technology ecosystem continued to gain traction, with the DMCC Crypto Centre surpassing 700 companies – a 38% increase year-on-year – driven by the addition of leading firms such as Bitcoin.com and Animoca Brands, with both establishing their first regional offices in the district. The DMCC Gaming Centre grew to over 140 companies, while the DMCC AI Centre, launched last September, expanded to over 110 companies. In total, DMCC now counts almost 1,000 companies licensed through these three centres alone – and over 3,300 tech companies district-wide – as it continues to reinforce its leading position as a global hub for Web3 and emerging technologies.

In response to DMCC’s rapidly growing Web3 community, in January DMCC and REIT Development announced the construction of Crypto Tower – a landmark 17-storey project in JLT that will include over 150,000 square feet of leasable space, nine office floors, three dedicated floors for blockchain incubators, an AI innovation floor, a crypto club, gold bullion shop and vault storage area

DMCC also revealed plans for a new ecosystem – DMCC Quantum – aimed at supporting quantum-era innovation and establishing Dubai as a leading gateway for this emerging field.

Commodities Milestones: Record Coffee Prices, Diamond Trade, and Water Innovation

In the commodities space, DMCC continued to reach major milestones. In a defining moment, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited the Dubai Diamond Exchange – the largest diamond tender facility in the world with over 1,350 companies. The visit coincided with DMCC’s announcement that the UAE surpassed one billion carats of diamonds traded over the past five years, underscoring Dubai’s position as the global capital of the diamond trade.

The inaugural DMCC Specialty Coffee Auction held at World of Coffee in February showcased some of the world’s rarest and finest coffees and set record prices – including the highest-selling coffee from Finca Sophia, a farm in Panama, that sold for USD 10,020 per kilo.

Meanwhile, DMCC also launched a strategic partnership with AQUA-INDEX to support the world’s first water-backed digital asset token – further laying the foundation for the new DMCC Water Centre, a platform for sustainable water innovation, trading and investment.

Strong Demand in Global Markets

DMCC continued to attract strong international investment in the first half of 2025, with notable growth from key overseas markets. Company registrations from the United Kingdom rose by over 23% year-on-year, bringing the total number of British companies in the district to nearly 2,200. Türkiye also recorded robust growth, with a 22% year-on-year increase and close to 700 Turkish companies now operating within DMCC. Meanwhile, the number of Chinese companies grew by nearly 10%, reaching a total of almost 1,000. In February, DMCC signed two strategic partnerships with Beijing Innovation Service Hub and Beijing Chaoyang CCPIT to enhance bilateral trade and business connectivity with China.

Expanded Licensing Options and Southeast Asia Presence

International growth was further supported by the introduction of two new licensing categories – Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and Holding Company licences – providing greater flexibility for companies to structure investments, manage assets, and oversee regional operations. These new licences have proven especially attractive for family offices, investment firms and multinationals entering the UAE. To enhance its presence in Southeast Asia, DMCC appointed Hawksford as its International Sales Partner in Singapore, enabling deeper engagement and support for businesses across the region.



Property Groundbreakings and World-Class F&B

DMCC continued to expand its built environment to support demand from businesses and residents, enhancing its position as a thriving mixed-use district at the heart of Dubai.

In Uptown Dubai, DMCC’s dynamic new district, DMCC broke ground and appointed the main works contractor for two new commercial towers that will deliver 62,000 square metres of premium Grade A office space and connect directly to Uptown Plaza, a world-class public realm. On the residential side, DMCC broke ground on Mercer House, a luxury twin-tower development by Ellington Properties offering premium living, wellness facilities and Dubai’s first private urban beach club. A number of new F&B options also opened at The Atrium, including Uptown Social, a specialty coffee house, and Sur.Dubai, an upscale Turkish seafood restaurant serving a range of Mediterranean and Aegean-inspired dishes.

In JLT, DMCC’s flagship mixed-use district, DMCC and Signature Developers broke ground on W Residences by Marriott International – a 38-storey development that will house approximately 185 exclusive residences – as it continues to transform JLT into one of most dynamic and desirable districts in Dubai. The project is part of DMCC’s wider real estate transformation that has seen 19 major developments break ground or commence construction across JLT and Uptown Dubai over the past two years.

Building on a Strong 2024 Foundation

The strong results in H1 2025 build on a successful 2024, during which DMCC attracted 2,048 new companies, launched the DMCC Sustainability Hub, and expanded its global footprint through international engagement and partnerships. With its expanding member base, strategic partnerships and infrastructure pipeline, DMCC enters the second half of 2025 firmly focused on accelerating growth in advanced technologies, sustainable trade, and global connectivity.