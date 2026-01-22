DP World Unveils Dubai Food District, A New Hub for Global Food Trade

DP World has officially unveiled the Dubai Food District, a major expansion and rebranding of the Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable Market that will transform it into one of the world’s largest and most advanced centres for the trade of food.

The new market, initially announced in July 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will have a broader scope to cater to fruits and vegetables as well as dairy, gourmet foods, staples, and speciality products, positioning Dubai as an integrated gateway for the global food trade.

The new district will expand in phases, with the first phase scheduled to begin in 2027. It will more than double the size of the existing market to create a 29 million square foot, multi-category food trade hub designed to strengthen food supply chains, expand trade capacity, and support regional food security.

Dubai Food District will bring together trade, storage, processing, and distribution into a single, connected ecosystem. It will offer cold stores and temperature-controlled warehousing, primary and secondary processing facilities, digital back-office solutions, cash-and-carry options, and a gourmet food hall to serve businesses and consumers.

The Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable Market first opened in 2004 and has since become one of the region’s leading food markets, supporting more than 2,500 traders supplying fresh produce across the UAE and the wider region.

Building on this strong foundation, the expansion will preserve Al Aweer’s role at the heart of the food ecosystem while enhancing its scale, efficiency and diversity, improving speed to market, and reducing supply chain risks for food businesses.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “Dubai Food District strengthens Dubai’s leadership in food trade by bringing world-class infrastructure, global connectivity, and advanced logistics together in one location. We’re enabling farmers, producers, and traders to reach new markets faster, more efficiently and more sustainably.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC, stated, “With global food demand on the rise and supply chains under strain, Dubai Food District is a critical investment. It’s designed to serve as a launchpad for trade-led innovation in the food sector, supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy while driving long-term economic impact.”

Its location provides multimodal connectivity, linking producers and traders to over 20 markets globally through DP World’s logistics network. The infrastructure is designed to make supply chains more agile, secure and cost-effective, helping businesses of all sizes access new markets.

DP World will showcase the Dubai Food District at Gulfood 2026.