Dubai expands water supply with one of the world's largest desalination plants

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inspected progress on the first phase of the sea water desalination plant project in the Hassyan complex, being implemented with a production capacity of 180 million imperial gallons per day, under the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model.

The project has achieved about 78% completion and is scheduled for full completion in Q1 2027. It is part of DEWA’s strategy to increase Dubai’s water desalination capacity. The Hassyan plant is one of the world’s largest sea water reverse osmosis (RO) projects, and DEWA’s first IWP project, with investments reaching AED 3.377 billion.



HE Al Tayer was accompanied during the tour by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President for Business Development and Excellence, along with a number of senior officials and engineers from DEWA.

HE Al Tayer affirmed that the project embodies the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for energy and water that keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth and meets the increasing demand for electricity and water services, in line with sustainable development plans.



HE Al Tayer visited various sections of the project, which represents a key pillar in supporting the smart infrastructure for desalinated water and advancing the objectives of the Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy 2030. Officials from Hassyan Water Company A provided detailed presentations and briefings on the project’s progress.

DEWA is building desalination plants based on seawater reverse osmosis technology. By 2030, DEWA will add 240 million imperial gallons per day to its desalination capacity using seawater reverse osmosis, bringing the total desalinated water production capacity to 735 million imperial gallons per day. DEWA aims to produce 100% of desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030.