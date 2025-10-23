Dubai Post Named Official Digital Media Partner for The Al Wasl Season



Strategic partnership between Dubai Post and Expo City Dubai supports the Emirate’s vibrant creative landscape

Dubai Post, the social media platform under Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai aimed at strengthening collaboration and promoting the city’s year-round cultural and entertainment events. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to support Dubai’s creative scene, in line with Dubai Media’s mission to reinforce the Emirate’s position as a preferred global destination for living, working, and leisure and as a leading hub for the creative economy.



Through this collaboration, Dubai Post will produce engaging and interactive visual content that showcases the cultural and artistic diversity of Expo City Dubai, its vibrant atmosphere, and unique human stories. The partnership will also see Dubai Post covering key community events hosted by Expo City throughout the year, most notably Al Wasl Season, held under the theme “One Destination, Every Celebration” for which Dubai Post will serve as the Official Digital Media Partner.

Coverage will extend to a range of cultural experiences including House of Arts, Harvest Festival-Fall Edition, Dhai Dubai, Festival of Cake, Winter City, Expo City New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Harvest Festival – Hag Al Laila, Hai Ramadan, Harvest Festival – Spring Edition, and performances by the Firdaus Orchestra, among others. The platform will deliver dynamic on-ground coverage and creative storytelling that captures the city’s essence, allowing audiences to experience its events as if they were part of them.

Salem Belyouha, Executive Director of the Media Content Sector at Dubai Media, said: “This partnership with Expo City Dubai demonstrates Dubai Media’s strategic focus on driving the evolution of the media sector and shaping the future of content creation on both local and global scales. By uniting culture, art, technology, and sustainability, Expo City Dubai provides Dubai Post with a unique platform to craft impactful visual narratives that embody the city’s creativity and vibrancy through innovative digital storytelling.”

Afra Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager of Strategy and Planning at Expo City Dubai, said: “Dubai Post was selected as a partner for its strong reputation and proven success in producing creative digital content that resonates with audiences. The platform’s expertise in interactive and impactful storytelling will showcase the events of Al Wasl Season in a fresh and dynamic way, tailored to social media platforms and in line with the latest digital media trends. This collaboration highlights both parties’ shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s cultural and creative landscape and further reinforces the Emirate’s position as a global destination for arts, culture, and innovation.”

This partnership underscores Dubai Media’s ongoing dedication to developing strategic collaborations that amplify Dubai’s creative identity, foster innovative storytelling, and expand the city’s global presence across media and cultural platforms.