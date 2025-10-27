Dubai Post Signs Strategic Partnership with Emirates and Launches Dedicated Channel on Board



Collaboration brings Dubai Post’s cultural and lifestyle content to Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, highlighting Dubai as a global destination.

In a move that reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality and engaging content that highlights Dubai’s global appeal and leadership, Dubai Post, the social media platform under Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), has announced the launch of its dedicated channel on Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system - ice.

The channel represents a valuable addition to Emirates’ existing content library and is a strategic collaboration between Dubai Post and Emirates aimed at strengthening ties and expanding communication channels between the two entities. The collaboration underscores both parties’ commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for tourism, culture, and entertainment.



Through the new channel, Dubai Post will showcase a curated selection of videos and visual stories produced by the platform, covering a variety of cultural and tourism topics. The content highlights Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and leisure attractions, while also featuring unique lifestyle stories that capture the emirate’s cultural diversity and vibrant spirit. The channel will be regularly updated with fresh content, offering Emirates passengers a rich and distinctive viewing experience that takes them on a journey to discover the beauty and dynamism of Dubai and the UAE.



The partnership further demonstrates Dubai Media’s dedication to creating impactful content platforms that elevate Dubai’s global presence. By joining forces with Emirates, Dubai Post is extending its reach to international travellers, enriching their onboard experience, and promoting Dubai’s position as a world-class destination for culture, tourism, and lifestyle.