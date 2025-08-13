Dubai taxi sector records 7% growth in trips in H1 2025 compared with H1 2024

Dubai’s taxi sector posted growth of 7% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Providing further details, Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “This vital sector has seen steady growth in recent years. The total number of trips reached 59.5 million in H1 2025, rising from 55.7 million in H1 2024 and reflecting 7% growth, while the number of passengers rose to 103.5 million from 97 million over the same periods.”

Hala Taxi’s market share also increased to 41.3% of total taxi trips in H1 2025, up from 40.3% in H1 2024—a rise of 2.5% growth in share. Over the same period, the number of active drivers in the sector grew from about 13,000 to nearly 14,000.

Shakri confirmed that the sector also achieved record growth across e-hailing services, hourly vehicle rental, and Hala Taxi. “The comparative figures for H1 2025 underscore the emirate’s economic vibrancy, which has cemented its position as a global destination for investment and tourism,” he commented.

Shakri concluded: “Service efficiency likewise improved: in H1 2024, approximately 70% of Hala Taxi trips recorded an estimated vehicle arrival time of under four minutes; in H1 2025, about 74% of trips were under 3.5 minutes.”