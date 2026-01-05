Dubai World Trade Centre Unveils H1 2026 Calendar

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced its H1 2026 events calendar, bringing together a powerful line-up of 71 international exhibitions and conferences that reflect the scale and global relevance of Dubai’s business events ecosystem. The calendar positions DWTC at the forefront of driving global business engagement, trade opportunities, and investment flows.

Throughout the first half of the year, Dubai will serve as a meeting point for global industries, with flagship and mega events across security, healthcare, food and beverage, energy, mobility, tourism, technology, and culture convening decision-makers, investors and innovators.



Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “DWTC’s H1 2026 events calendar reinforces Dubai’s role as a catalyst for economic growth, business tourism and cross-sector collaboration, in line with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33. Our line-up of world-class exhibitions and conferences serves as strategic driver for business tourism, attracting international investment and generating sustained value across multiple sectors of the economy. By hosting select events across Dubai World Trade Centre and the newly expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre, we are doubling the city’s capacity to host international mega-events. This enables the growth of events and industries and, in turn, enhances our contribution to the local economy.”



The year opens with Intersec (12–14 January), the region’s flagship platform for security, safety and fire protection, bringing together global leaders shaping the future of national and international security. The event will be held in parallel with Light + Intelligent Building Middle East (12–14 January), attracting professionals from the security, smart building and lighting sectors globally. These will be followed by FESPA Middle East (13-15 January) the region’s premier exhibition for speciality printing and signage.

Later in the month, World of Coffee Dubai (18–20 January) returns as the Middle East’s premier platform for the specialty coffee community, followed by the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai (19–21 January), the world’s largest annual scientific and dental conference and exhibition.



January concludes with the return of mega event Gulfood (26–30 January), the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing event, which will be co-hosted at DWTC and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). Gulfood will be the first mega event hosted in the newly expanded DEC.



February will see a strong focus on healthcare, aviation, logistics and industrial sectors, with Aircraft Interiors Middle East and MRO Middle East, alongside Breakbulk Middle East and World Shisha Show (4–5 February). The month will also host the Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition (4–8 February), bringing together collectors from around the world.



Healthcare comes into focus in the second week of February with World Health Expo - WHX (9 – 12 February), formerly Arab Health, marking more than 50 years of bringing together global healthcare professionals, industry leaders and innovators to exchange ideas, showcase solutions, and explore the developments shaping the future of healthcare. WHX Labs (10–13 February), formerly Medlab Middle East, which marks 25 years as a leading global forum for medical laboratory science, diagnostics and innovation.

Events in February will then conclude with Dubai Entertainment, Amusement & Leisure Expo (10–12 February) and IFX Expo Dubai (11–12 February), before the start of Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, from 18 February to 19 March, DWTC will host The Majlis, welcoming guests for Iftar throughout the month.

Following Eid Al Fitr, the events calendar resumes with renewed momentum in March and April, led by the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition - DUPHAT (24–26 March), setting the stage for discussions around the future of pharmaceuticals and healthcare manufacturing. This is followed by Gulf Print & Gulf Pack, and Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Derma (31 March – 2 April).

Momentum continues into April with Middle East Energy, as the global energy community convenes in Dubai to examine the technologies, policies and partnerships shaping the industry’s transition. Running in parallel, DOMOTEX Middle East (7–9 April) brings design and manufacturing into focus, before the month unfolds across a diverse mix of lifestyle, property and creative events including Petworld Arabia (12–13 April), International Property Show (13–15 April), Middle East Coatings Show (14-16 April), Dubai International Wood and Wood Machinery Show (21–23 April), World Art Dubai (22–26 April), and The Baby Expo (30 April – 1 May).



The month of May will feature global conversations around travel, humanitarian response, education and digital commerce. The month opens with the return of Arabian Travel Market (4–7 May), as industry leaders gather in Dubai to examine how connectivity, innovation and collaboration are reshaping the future of tourism. The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition - DIHAD, The International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition, and GISEC Global will all take place (5-7 May), before GETEX Spring (6–8 May) turns attention to education, training and the pathways shaping tomorrow’s workforce.



The second half of the month pivots towards infrastructure, aviation and digital economies, with Seamless Middle East and Airport Show & Global Airport Leaders Forum (both from 12–14 May), bringing together leaders from payments and commerce, as well as aviation and airport development. May concludes with The International Apparel and Textiles Fair (18–20 May), connecting global manufacturers, designers and buyers across the fashion and textile supply chain.



June rounds out the first half of the year with a strong concentration of hospitality, design, events, mobility and public safety platforms. The Hotel Show, INDEX, and CABSAT are all scheduled for (2–4 June), followed by Middle East Event Show (9–10 June) with its focus on the burgeoning MICE industry. Infrastructure and future mobility take focus through Middle East Rail (9–10 June), and MOVE Middle East, alongside EV Live, and Solar & Storage Live, before the half year calendar closes with China Home Life, International Appliance and Electronics Show (both 17–19 June) and the World Police Summit (23–25 June).

For more information on DWTC’s events, please visit: DWTC Event Calendar: www.dwtc.com/en/events



DEC Event Calendar: www.dubaiexhibitioncentre.com/en/whats-on