Etihad Posts Record AED 1.1 Billion Half-Year Profit

Etihad Airways has reported its strongest-ever half-year performance, delivering record profitability and passenger numbers in the first six months of 2025.

Profit after tax reached AED1.1 billion (US$306 million), a 32 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by vigorous customer demand, productivity and efficiency gains, and improved yields across both passenger and cargo segments. Total revenue rose by 16 percent year-on-year, driven by both passenger and cargo revenue (16 percent and 9 percent growth respectively).

Financial performance remained solid, with EBITDA rising 24 percent year-on-year to AED2.7 billion (US$739 million), and the EBITDA margin improving to 20 percent.

Etihad carried 10.2 million passengers in H1 2025, a 17 percent year-on-year increase, supported by a 14 percent rise in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) and an improved passenger load factor of 87 percent.

In early July, the airline passed the milestone of 20 million passengers carried over the past 12 months, doubling the 10 million passengers carried in 2022.

The operating fleet exceeded 100 aircraft, including the delivery of Etihad’s sixth Airbus A350 in April and the reintroduction of a seventh A380 in May.

In the same month the airline announced an agreement for an order for 28 wide-body aircraft with Boeing, reinforcing Etihad’s long-term growth and connectivity ambitions. In July 2025, the airline added five new aircraft to its fleet, including its first A321LR. This marked the highest number of deliveries the airline has ever received in a single month.

In April 2025, Etihad launched its new A321LR product, bringing wide-body luxury to narrow-body operations for the first time in the region. The aircraft entered into service in early August with its inaugural flight to Phuket.

This expansion enables Etihad to serve almost 90 destinations as of June 2025, including year-round and seasonal services.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways, said, “With 27 new destinations launched or announced this year alone, Etihad is proud to help position Abu Dhabi as one of the most accessible and connected cities in the world. This growth not only strengthens point-to-point and stopover opportunities but also enhances Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway for millions of global travellers.”

“We are proud to deliver another record half-year for Etihad,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “Our strong financial performance and continued passenger growth demonstrate the success of our strategy and the dedication of our people. We are expanding sustainably, investing in premium experiences, and bringing record numbers of visitors to Abu Dhabi through our growing network.

“We are already ahead of the growth levels we set in our strategy, we remain focused on execution, and are committed to expansion built on efficiency, service, and innovation. With new aircraft joining the fleet, new routes opening, and our premium offering flourishing, Etihad is setting new standards in aviation. None of this would be possible without the passion and professionalism of our employees, and I want to thank them for their outstanding contribution.”

Etihad’s record performance has been powered by its people. In the first half of 2025, the airline welcomed over 1,700 new hires, including more than 100 pilots and 1,000 cabin crew.

Internal career growth was equally strong, with over 1,100 promotions across the business. Employee engagement reached its highest-ever level, reflecting the commitment, professionalism, and passion of Etihad’s team.

“Finally, I want to thank our customers. We look forward to welcoming even more of you onboard in the months ahead,” Neves said.