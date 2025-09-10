flydubai and TAROM Partner on New Interline Agreement

flydubai, announces a new strategic interline agreement with TAROM, Romania’s flagship carrier, offering its passengers seamless access to 15 destinations across TAROM’s network via Bucharest International Airport (OTP).Through the agreement, flydubai customers will have more options for travel between the UAE, Romania and beyond to destinations on TAROM’s domestic and international network including Athens, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cluj-Napoca, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris.

Commenting on the interline agreement, Ramesh Anantharaman, Divisional Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Business Effectiveness at flydubai, said: “We are excited to add TAROM to our growing list of interline partners. This newest agreement will enable flydubai customers to benefit from greater access between Dubai and TAROM’s regional network across Eastern and Central Europe, enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchange. Through this agreement, customers can enjoy simplified travel itineraries, a single ticket booking and through check-in of baggage to their final destination.”

flydubai has been operating flights to Bucharest since 2012 and has seen a positive increase in demand for travel to the market over the years. By working closely with airline partners, including TAROM, flydubai continues to support Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub while creating more opportunities for trade, travel and tourism between the UAE and Romania, as well as the wider region.

Costin Iordache, General Manager of TAROM, said: “As Romania’s national carrier, TAROM is delighted to join hands with flydubai. It is a natural step in our strategy to facilitate connectivity between the cities we operate in and the most interesting travel destinations. Together we will offer passengers safe, reliable and convenient travel options, connecting our regions and supporting tourism and business.”

Passengers travelling with flydubai in Business Class can enjoy an enhanced travel experience featuring lie-flat seats, internationally inspired menus and hours of immersive entertainment. Economy Class passengers can also sit back, relax and enjoy their flight with seats that offer a gentle recline and an adjustable leather headrest.

flydubai operates double daily flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP). The airline is set to add Iași as its second destination in Romania from 19 September 2025.

Today, flydubai has built a growing network of more than 135 destinations across 57 countries. The carrier has opened more than 100 underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai and operates a modern and efficient fleet of 93 Boeing 737 aircraft.