flydubai to Offer Starlink Internet to Passengers

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink, the world’s most advanced satellite constellation, across its growing fleet. The service will deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more, transforming the airline’s onboard experience for its customers.

The announcement was made at the Dubai Airshow 2025, highlighting flydubai’s dedication to investing in technologies that redefine modern air travel. Under the agreement, Starlink will become the inflight connectivity provider for the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, with installation for 100 aircraft to be rolled out in 2026.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are proud to bring Starlink’s cutting-edge technology to our customers. This agreement marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate the travel experience, providing fast, reliable internet access across our growing network. Reliable connectivity has become essential and our partnership with Starlink allows us to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travellers. As we continue to expand our fleet and network, innovation remains at the heart of our strategy.”

The partnership will enable flydubai to offer uninterrupted, high-bandwidth connectivity across more than 100 destinations, empowering customers to stay connected, productive and entertained from take-off to landing.

Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX, said: “We’re excited to team up with flydubai and bring Starlink to its entire fleet and deliver connectivity that’s similar, if not better, than what you experience in your own home. Starlink is committed to providing seamless internet on board so passengers and crew have improved and memorable experiences as they work and travel.’’

Delivering the highest speeds and lowest latencies available in commercial aviation today, Starlink enables a seamless inflight broadband experience. Passengers will be able to enjoy HD streaming and real-time digital services simultaneously, supported by Starlink’s rapidly expanding global capacity. With installation times measured in hours rather than days, flydubai aims to bring the service to the majority of its fleet in 2026.

Daniel Kerrison, Senior Vice President of Inflight Operations at flydubai, said: “Fast, free internet isn’t just a game changer for our customers, it also gives our crew the real-time data and information they need to deliver an exceptional travel experience. Dubai has established itself as a city that inspires innovation and world-class hospitality, and Starlink is another powerful enabler in our ambition to bring the world to Dubai and share the spirit of our home with the world.”

With Starlink on board, flydubai joins a growing number of global carriers adopting next-generation inflight Wi-Fi, a key differentiator in delivering a world-class experience for both leisure and business travellers.