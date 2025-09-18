Fujairah Launches First Drone Cargo Flight to Offshore Platform

Fujairah International Airport (FJR) has achieved a historic milestone as the first civilian airport to conduct a trial drone cargo operation, with an unmanned aircraft successfully taking off under air traffic control supervision to deliver a shipment to an offshore platform in Fujairah.

This ground-breaking initiative was carried out in collaboration with Lodd Autonomous, a leader in autonomous aerial logistics technologies, and in close coordination with the Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and Fujairah Air Navigation Services (FANS). The operation underscores the power of strategic partnerships and operational integration between the involved entities, highlighting Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority’s pivotal role in driving innovation in the aviation sector.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Salami, Chairman of the Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and Vice Chairman of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, said, "This achievement marks a significant milestone for Fujairah International Airport within the aviation industry.''

He added, “Our department's commitment to enabling innovative solutions, in partnership with Fujairah Air Navigation Services and industry leaders like Lodd Autonomous, positions Fujairah International Airport as a strategic hub for advanced logistics and sustainable air freight solutions in the region.”

Karam Jallal Al Baloushi, Chief Executive of Fujairah Air Navigation Services, added: “The success of this mission demonstrates not only technological innovation but also the seamless coordination required to execute a commercial drone cargo flight in an active civilian airport environment. Our focus on safety and efficiency, combined with our strong partnership with Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and Lodd Autonomous, was fundamental to achieving this breakthrough.”

“This is a landmark moment for drone logistics in the UAE,” said Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous. “For the first time, we’ve proven that unmanned cargo flights from civilian airports to offshore platforms are not only possible—but safe, efficient, and scalable. We are grateful to our partners in Fujairah and the GCAA for their trust and support, and we look forward to expanding this solution into a commercial service,” Al Baloushi noted.

The operation was executed in full compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) safety regulations and the guidelines of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority. This milestone underscores the potential of drone technologies to accelerate commercial air cargo operations and reduce environmental impact by lowering emissions.

Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and Fujairah Air Navigation Services aim to expand drone delivery services, forge additional strategic partnerships, and develop future cargo operations to meet the growing regional and global demand.

These initiatives reaffirm Fujairah’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional leader in advanced aviation and smart logistics.