Homes r Us’ Largest Abu Dhabi Store Now Open at Rabdan Mall

Homes r Us opened the doors to its latest store at Rabdan Mall. The biggest in Abu Dhabi, the new store brings a contemporary look, an expanded product range including living, dining, decor and beyond, and a seamless shopping experience tailored for every home.

Located on the ground floor of Rabdan Mall, a booming retail and lifestyle hub, the new store is set in an ideal location to bring the brand even closer to shoppers.

Shoppers will find versatile solutions for everyday living, with a wide range of living, dining, bedroom, office and kids collections. Curated to suit all tastes and styles, the store will also host a range of bath and home decor, and special Luxury Collections, alongside a collection of Silent Night Mattresses designed to suit every type of sleeper.

As a proudly homegrown name, Homes r Us has long been celebrated for blending global design trends with local tastes and the new store promises an extended range of minimalistic and nature-inspired collections.

The brand offers free delivery and assembly on purchases above AED 1,000 to make the furniture shopping experience even more seamless. With ample free parking available at Rabdan Mall, shoppers can enjoy a relaxed and effortless experience from start to finish.

Dedicated to quality, design, and trust, Homes r Us continues to help customers create spaces where lasting memories are made. Discover the new Homes r Us store at Rabdan Mall today.

About Homes r Us:

Homes r Us is one of the region’s most loved home-grown furnishing and décor brands that understands the distinct taste of local style. Since 2003, Homes r Us has been transforming homes and fulfilling the visions of homemakers in the region. Finding a place in the hearts and homes of people.

Fusing modern-day needs with the varying lifestyles of consumers, the beloved brand offers a stunning variety of living, dining, kids’, teens’, office, bedroom, kitchen, and bath décor along with accessories in ethnic, classic and modern styles to suit the tastes of a multi-cultural audience. For the distinguished customer, Homes r Us also has a premium Luxury Collection of exclusive furniture designed by international designers with superior finishes. Customers can explore the full collection online anytime at www.homesrus.ae.