Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Chairs Key ADNOC Board Meeting



H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.

During the meeting at ADNOC’s headquarters, Sheikh Khaled reviewed ADNOC’s financial performance and its strategic priorities, including deploying artificial intelligence (AI) as it aims to become the most AI-enabled energy company, executing domestic growth projects and international expansion through its international energy investment company, XRG, diversifying revenue streams, and unlocking value from Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas resources.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underlined the importance of sustaining ADNOC’s development strategies to ensure the company remains resilient and competitive, reinforcing its position to generate and maximise long-term value in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted that ADNOC’s international expansion is integral to this and the company, through XRG, has already closed several important international deals in 2025, including Arcius Energy, its joint venture with bp for upstream gas in Egypt, its stake in the Absheron gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan, and its participation in Offshore Block 1 in Turkmenistan.

His Highness evaluated how ADNOC is building new revenue streams, expanding trading activities and exploring digital asset opportunities as it continues to maximise value from oil and gas production. A key part of its success has been the expansion of ADNOC’s global trading footprint, which marked a major milestone with the recent opening of a trading office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Sheikh Khaled noted that in the five years since ADNOC’s trading businesses were launched, they have created significant value for the country, equipped UAE Nationals with new skills and experience in international commodity trading and strengthened the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s role as a global trading hub.

Building on these efforts, His Highness gave directives to further leverage AI to optimise trading operations, enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness, and future-proof the company.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed was also updated on how ADNOC is reinforcing business continuity and empowering UAE Nationals to lead in critical roles.

Sheikh Khaled also reviewed ADNOC’s acceleration of unconventional gas development in Abu Dhabi, including across the Ruwais Diyab field, and its ongoing de-risking of Abu Dhabi’s vast unconventional resources. The progress in unconventional gas is being driven by enhanced productivity, a firm focus on drilling and completion efficiency, and the application of technology and AI to drive down development costs.

His Highness directed ADNOC to expand its work with international partners to unlock value from Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources in support of gas self-sufficiency and helping to meet growing global energy demand.

At the meeting, Sheikh Khaled noted that 2025 marks 75 years since Abu Dhabi commenced oil and gas exploration with the drilling of its first ever exploratory well at Ras Al Sadr – a historic milestone that reflects the UAE’s resilience, vision and pursuit of excellence. His Highness highlighted that the milestone laid the foundation for Abu Dhabi to diversify its economy and ADNOC continues to responsibly harness the nation’s oil and gas resources to create lasting value.

ADNOC is also creating new domestic value chains through TA’ZIZ, its joint venture with ADQ. TA’ZIZ is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum of chemicals, including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride, in the first phase of development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra Region.

Of these six projects, five are under construction, while the contract to build the sixth is expected to be awarded later this year. Construction of the ammonia plant is well underway, and it is set to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Attending the meeting were Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance; and Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.