Milano Hosts Annual Dealers Event in UAE, Announces New Products and Incentives

Milano, the leading brand in bath and home solutions under the Danube Group, hosted its Annual Dealers Event in the UAE, bringing together hundreds of traders who play a crucial role in driving the company’s success. The evening combined new product launches, seasonal promotions, recognition of achievements, and networking opportunities, underscoring Milano’s commitment to innovation and strong dealer partnerships.

One of the key highlights was the unveiling of Milano’s latest product range, introduced exclusively to its dealer network. The new line was supported by promotional schemes and special seasonal offers designed to help traders expand their businesses. The event also placed a strong emphasis on Milano’s water heater collection, a timely focus as winter approaches. With tailored offers and competitive deals, the brand is aiming to help partners maximize sales during this peak demand period.

Milano further announced its latest dealer incentive program, with Japan revealed as the destination for the next fully paid trip. Top-performing traders who achieve their annual targets will be rewarded with this unique experience, continuing a tradition that has taken dealers to Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, and Sri Lanka in previous years. These trips are a cornerstone of Milano’s culture of recognition and motivation, celebrating those who go above and beyond in strengthening the brand’s presence.

The event also honored exceptional performance through an awards ceremony, with categories such as Best Dealer and Best Display. Speaking at the gathering, Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, said, “Our traders are the true backbone of Milano. Their commitment has helped us expand our reach and deliver affordable, high-quality solutions to customers. The Dealers Event is not only about showcasing our innovations, it is about appreciating the people behind our success and setting ambitious goals for the future.”

Echoing this sentiment, Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano, added, “This annual event is where partnerships truly turn into success stories. By launching new products, offering exclusive schemes, and rewarding excellence, we are ensuring that our dealers have every opportunity to thrive. Their achievements directly reflect Milano’s growth, and together we are building a stronger future for the brand.”

The evening concluded with a celebratory dinner, entertainment, and giveaways, providing traders with the opportunity to network, share experiences, and strengthen relationships. The Milano Dealers Event has become an annual tradition that blends business with celebration, reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of partnership, growth, and shared success.

Milano Dealers Event – Where Partnerships Turn into Success Stories.

About Milano

Milano, wholly owned by the Danube Group, originated in Italy and has over 20 years of experience in the design, production, and distribution of sanitaryware, electrical products, tiles, water purifiers, and hardware in the global market. The brand is distributed in Africa, Europe, Asia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, with around 50 showrooms in the Middle East and over 7,000 distributors worldwide. Milano is the ideal choice for personal projects as well as large-scale, world-class projects.