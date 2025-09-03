Nakheel Mall Is Renamed to Palm Jumeira Mall

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM)— owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail groups, with 10 malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres — today announced the official renaming of Nakheel Mall to Palm Jumeirah Mall, reaffirming the mall’s iconic status as a premier lifestyle destination at the heart of Palm Jumeirah.

Curated Experiences & Brands

The redeveloped section which opened today, 3 September, brings an impressive line-up of international and home-grown fashion, lifestyle, and dining brands to Palm Jumeirah Mall.

Visitors will discover a premium mix of new openings, including:

• Fashion & Lifestyle: Paul Smith, Boss, Lacoste, Polo Ralph Lauren, Patrizia Pepe, Luisa Spagnoli, Le Petit Bateau, Sandro, Maje, Lululemon, The Giving Movement, 12 Storeez, Lime, Furla, Silvian Heach, Pablosky, Jacardi, and Swarovski

• Dining & Cafés: Home Bakery, Brunch & Cake, Le Majlis, Al Beiruti, %Arabica, Konjiki Hototogisu, and Gyu Kaku

• Entertainment & Design Concepts: Kartell and Lego and other unique retail experiences

These new additions, alongside the mall’s existing offering, enrich Palm Jumeirah Mall’s position as a hub for fashion, homeware, and gastronomy, delivering a lifestyle experience that caters to both residents and international visitors.

Elevating Dubai’s Retail Experience

Since its opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has become one of Dubai’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations, welcoming millions of visitors annually. With the redeveloped section and the mall’s new identity, Dubai Holding Asset Management is introducing a more sophisticated and diverse retail experience that aligns with its strategy to set new benchmarks for lifestyle destinations across the city.

Complementing the redevelopment, Palm Jumeirah Mall continues to house popular attractions such as the West Rooftop dining destination which features restaurants like 3 Cuts, Samakje, Gatsby, Chalet Berezka and The Cheese Farm, which further enhances the culinary experience on Palm Jumeirah.



Dubai Holding Asset Management’s destinations include 10 shopping malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres, with over 6,500 international, regional, and homegrown retailers, the company plays a pivotal role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global retail and tourism hub.

The rebranding of Palm Jumeirah Mall and the opening of its redeveloped section exemplify Dubai Holding Asset Management’s commitment to shaping destinations that inspire, connect, and deliver memorable experiences for communities and visitors.