RTA generates AED 3.7 billion in revenue through digital channels in 2023

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that RTA’s digital revenues for 2023 saw a significant growth of 16.8%, reaching AED 3.705 billion compared to the previous year. The total number of digital transactions conducted through RTA’s channels rose to 821 million, reflecting a 1% increase from 2022. Transactions via smart apps recorded 15.299 million, marking a notable 29% growth. The real-time happiness indicator across RTA’s apps surpassed 95%, showing a 2% improvement over the previous year.

Al Tayer emphasized RTA’s dedication to leading the way in digital transformation, staying ahead of technological advancements, and providing seamless, integrated, and proactive services that enhance digital quality of life and elevate customer experiences.

“RTA’s digital transformation is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the quality of life in Dubai and make it the best city in the world to live in. It is also inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city. In 2023, the number of registered users on RTA’s digital service channels reached 1.404 million, reflecting a 20% increase compared to 2022. RTA’s apps were installed 3.056 million times from app stores,” commented Al Tayer.

Artificial Intelligence

As part of its comprehensive roadmap to automate services and tasks, enhance AI capabilities, and improve operational efficiency, RTA launched an upgraded Mahboob Chatbot, now powered by ChatGPT technology. This version offers advanced, human-like responses and enhanced user data protection. Additionally, RTA developed the next generation of smart kiosks, which are faster and more efficient in-service delivery. The customer experience for 42 RTA services was redesigned, and a monitoring system with proactive notifications was introduced to ensure service quality. RTA deployed 30 new kiosks across 21 customer happiness centres and service provider locations, generating revenues of over AED 309 million in 2023, a 12% increase compared to 2022.

RTA also launched an updated version of the RTA Dubai app, creating a unified platform for its services. The update includes an AI-powered parking prediction feature covering 190,000 locations and an NFC-based nol top-up service, allowing instant balance updates without the need to visit public transport stations or tap the card on a reader device.

The Dubai Drive app introduced a vehicle plate transfer service, reducing the need for service centre visits and shortening transaction times. The app also enabled login through UAE PASS, eliminating the need to create an RTA account and ensuring smooth and secure access to services.

RTA also launched an updated version of the S’hail app, which now offers diverse services, such as activating bicycle and e-scooter lanes, displaying taxi stand locations, and adding event information in coordination with the Department of Economy and Tourism. The app also introduced a QR code for the journey planner, with 18 million journeys planned through the app in 2023.

63 New Services

RTA activated the first phase of its 360 Services initiative on the official website by launching 63 services, including fine payments, marine transport rentals, commercial shop rentals, and developing the "Invest with RTA" platform, enabling investors to review RTA’s current contracts.

On the joint digital channels with the Dubai Government, via the Dubai Now app, RTA developed two experiences under the "City Experiences" initiative: the Vehicle Driving Experience (comprising three services) and the Vehicle Registration Renewal Experience (comprising two services). RTA also integrated its services on the Dubai Now app with private insurance providers to offer customers a seamless and comprehensive experience. Additionally, RTA developed 11 services within the Emirati Package under the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs along with seven services on the Dubai Now app as part of the 360 Services plan for joint channels.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.