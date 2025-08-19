Wasl Becomes First Developer to Offer Exclusive Allocation to First-Time Home Buyers in South Garden

As Dubai continues to attract global talent and long-term residents, Wasl Group, one of the emirate’s leading real estate developers, is launching a new phase of the popular South Garden project, with a significant commitment to first-time home buyers. In line with the Dubai First-Time Home Buyer (FTHB) program, a substantial share of the newly released residential units in South Garden Buildings D & E will be reserved to eligible first-time buyers.

This marks Wasl’s substantial contribution to the program, reinforcing its role in supporting the city’s vision to deliver 17,000 affordable homes across six key neighborhoods.

Meeting demand, creating opportunity

Building on the rapid 48-hour sellout of South Garden’s initial phase in 2024, the new D & E buildings bring a curated mix of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments to the heart of Wasl Gate, a vibrant freehold master development in Jebel Ali.

Strategically located with direct Metro access and proximity to Festival Plaza Mall, the project blends connectivity with calmness, featuring private amenities such as a gated Zen Garden. The project reflects Wasl’s enduring commitment to delivering tranquil, well-connected communities that hold long-term value for residents and investors alike.

As part of its partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Wasl is granting registered first-time buyers exclusive early access to the units, along with tailored incentives such as discounted pricing, flexible payment plans and reduced upfront fees.

With a limited portion of the units being released to the public and a track record of rapid sellouts, this allocation strategy is expected to spark strong interest from end-users. As for first-time buyers, it represents not just an opportunity, but a rare window to secure a home in one of Dubai’s most promising freehold communities.

Building for trust

“The fact that so many are choosing to buy their first home through Wasl speaks volumes. It reflects not only the strength of our communities, but the trust we’ve earned to deliver quality, opportunity and value in a competitive market.” said Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development, Wasl Group.

He added: “With this launch, we’re reaffirming our role as a developer of purpose, supporting Dubai’s evolving housing needs while giving first-time buyers a real chance to step onto the property ladder.”