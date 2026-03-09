Daily Fruit and Vegetable Import Rates Proceeding Normally Amid Regional Tensions

Business

Emirates 24/7— Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Consumer Protection, confirmed Monday that daily import rates for fruits and vegetables remain normal despite current regional challenges.

During an extensive field tour of Dubai’s Al Aweer Central Market, the minister assured the public of the high readiness of the country’s strategic food reserves. He emphasized that supply and sales operations across all outlets are stable, meeting consumer needs without any shortages or unjustified price hikes.

Al Marri underscored that food security and consumer rights represent a "red line" for the UAE government. He warned that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism will strictly enforce legal measures and impose significant fines against any trade violations or practices that destabilize market equilibrium.

Authorities have conducted 4,468 inspection tours since the onset of the regional crisis, identifying 554 violations and issuing 449 warnings. The ministry’s electronic monitoring system, linked to 627 major retail outlets, continues to track real-time pricing to ensure 90% coverage of the nation's essential consumer goods trade.