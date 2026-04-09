DIEZ unveils economic measures to support businesses across Dubai’s free zones

Business

Initiative introduces rental stability, fee waivers and flexible payment options to boost resilience and continuity

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has launched a new set of economic measures aimed at strengthening business resilience and supporting companies operating across its three economic zones.

The measures apply to all companies registered within Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and Dubai CommerCity, and are effective immediately. They form part of DIEZ’s integrated approach to supporting business continuity and enhancing operational resilience amid current circumstances.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s wider economic priorities to ensure a stable and flexible business environment while enabling companies to adapt, expand and remain competitive. It also supports the sustainable growth of the emirate’s economy and reinforces Dubai’s appeal as a destination for investment.

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said the measures reflect the authority’s commitment to the leadership’s directives and Dubai’s longstanding approach to supporting the business community through flexible, practical solutions.

He noted that the initiative responds to the current regional situation while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

As part of the measures, DIEZ will stabilise rental rates at contract renewal and allow tenants to pay rent in monthly instalments, with instalment-related fees fully waived. Selected administrative fees will also be waived, including penalties for late licence renewals until conditions stabilise.

To further ease operational pressures, DIEZ has introduced a three-month deferral of fees related to shareholder amendments, company restructuring and authorised capital changes. Fees associated with licence activity amendments will also be deferred for the same period.

The measures are designed to give companies greater flexibility to manage compliance requirements, restructure operations and realign activities in response to changing market conditions.

DIEZ said the initiative underscores its commitment to delivering integrated solutions that enhance business confidence, support continuity and contribute to a dynamic and competitive economic environment in Dubai.