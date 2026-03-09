DIFC Confirms Full Operational Status, Retail Activity Resumes

Business

Emirates 24/7 — The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced on Monday a significant increase in the number of employees returning to its premises since the last business update on March 3, 2026, confirming the center is open and fully operational.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the DIFC confirmed that all services provided by the DIFC Authority remain fully available. Retail outlets and food and beverage (F&B) venues continue to operate during their usual hours, with activities resuming across the district.

The center urged employees of commercial firms and institutions to continue following their respective business continuity plans if they remain active. Regulated clients whose operations have been affected are advised to provide updates to the regulator via the Dubai Financial Services (DFSA) portal.

Furthermore, the DIFC emphasized the importance of adhering to directives from the Dubai and UAE governments, as well as guidelines for expatriates from their home countries. The center added that any material updates will be shared via email, social media, and its official website, noting that the safety and well-being of the business community remains its top priority.