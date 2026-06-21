Digital Dubai plays key role in solidifying Dubai’s position among world’s top five city brands

Business

Entity contributes AED31 billion to Dubai’s brand value and earns AA+ rating

Dubai, UAE: Digital Dubai has played a key role in strengthening Dubai’s position among the world’s top five city brands, according to a study by global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The report ranked Dubai fifth globally, with a total brand value of nearly AED1 trillion, and highlighted Digital Dubai as a major contributor, accounting for approximately AED31 billion of this value. The entity also achieved an AA+ rating, placing it among the world’s leading digital government organisations.

Strong contribution to global ranking

The study found that Digital Dubai significantly enhanced the emirate’s brand strength, contributing to a score of 86 out of 100 on the City Brand Strength Index.

Its impact added 1.9 points to Dubai’s overall score, helping elevate the emirate from seventh to fifth position worldwide.

High trust and reputation

Digital Dubai recorded strong performance across key metrics, achieving scores of 8.4 out of 10 in both trust and reputation among residents and the business community.

The findings reflect growing confidence in Dubai’s digital ecosystem and quality of digital services, reinforcing its status as a leading global digital city.

Leadership perspectives

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said the results highlight the emirate’s commitment to digital transformation as a central pillar of development.

“The digital ecosystem has become a key driver of trust and a source of Dubai’s growing global appeal,” he said.

He added that Dubai’s progress reflects a people-centred approach supported by advanced infrastructure and integrated collaboration across government entities.

Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, said the ecosystem plays a vital role in economic growth, innovation and quality of life.

“We remain committed to delivering seamless digital services that respond to evolving needs and enhance quality of life,” he said.

Global competitiveness and impact

Brand Finance Chairman David Haigh said the findings demonstrate the importance of digital infrastructure in shaping a city’s global competitiveness.

“Trusted digital infrastructure has become a pivotal driver of a city’s reputation,” he said, noting Digital Dubai’s measurable contribution to the emirate’s brand value.

Broad impact across sectors

The report highlighted Digital Dubai’s wider influence across multiple areas, including innovation, ease of doing business, reduced bureaucracy and quality of life.

It also showed strong institutional metrics, with 92 percent brand familiarity and a Brand Strength Index score of 77.7 out of 100.

Supporting future growth

Officials said Digital Dubai’s role extends beyond service delivery, contributing to Dubai’s global positioning as a hub for investment, talent and innovation.

The findings underscore the emirate’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its digital ecosystem and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.