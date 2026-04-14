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Dubai International Airport recorded a record 95.2 million passengers in 2025, achieving a 3.1% increase compared to the previous year.

By Luay Abdullah, Emirates 24|7

Dubai International Airport continued to consolidate its dominance on the global aviation map, maintaining its position as the busiest airport for international passengers during 2025, an achievement that reflects the strength of its performance and the sustainability of its operational momentum, according to the annual report issued by Airports Council International, thus confirming its retention of this title for the twelfth consecutive year.

Dubai International Airport recorded a record 95.2 million passengers in 2025, achieving a 3.1% increase compared to the previous year. This exceptional performance made it the busiest year in the airport's history. Passenger numbers also exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 10.2% compared to 2019, clearly demonstrating the strength of the recovery and the sustainability of growth. Thanks to this momentum, the airport solidified its position as a leading global airport, significantly surpassing London Heathrow, which came in second globally in terms of international passenger numbers, by approximately 15.5 million passengers, after the British airport handled 79.8 million passengers.

South Korea’s Incheon Airport came in third with about 73.5 million passengers, followed by Singapore Airport, which handled 69.4 million passengers, and then Amsterdam Airport in fifth place with about 67.8 million passengers.

In terms of total passenger traffic (international and domestic passengers), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continued to hold the top spot globally, followed by Dubai International Airport, which continued to narrow the gap in its favor. Tokyo Airport came in third place, recording about 91.6 million passengers, followed by Dallas Fort Worth Airport with about 85.6 million passengers, and Shanghai Airport came in fifth place with about 84.9 million passengers.

The annual report indicated that the global aviation sector is facing increasing challenges, most notably limited operational capacity at some airports, delays in aircraft deliveries, and air navigation restrictions.

Geopolitical tensions and the closure of some airspaces also played a role in reshaping flight routes, leading to increased flight times and operating costs, and prompting airlines to redirect their networks towards alternative hubs.

Future outlook

Preliminary data, based on information from more than 2,700 airports worldwide, confirms that the global aviation sector is steadily progressing towards a full recovery, but remains vulnerable to economic and political fluctuations.