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Dubai Airports unveils new ATC tower design at Dubai International (DXB)

The tower now places the UAE flag at the heart of the airport, making it visible to every passenger arriving in and departing from the city. The unveiling was marked by a special airside ceremony, featuring a Dubai Police parade with the ATC tower as its backdrop.

Dubai: Dubai Airports has unveiled a new design for its Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Dubai International (DXB), transforming one of the airport’s most recognisable landmarks into an expression of national pride at Dubai’s global gateway.

The tower now places the UAE flag at the heart of the airport, making it visible to every passenger arriving in and departing from the city. The unveiling was marked by a special airside ceremony, featuring a Dubai Police parade with the ATC tower as its backdrop.

Senior leaders from Dubai Airports, operational teams and oneDXB partners attended the event, highlighting the collaboration, precision and shared purpose behind DXB’s daily operations.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said the ATC tower is one of the most important and symbolic structures at DXB, where thousands of critical decisions are made daily to ensure safe and efficient operations. He noted that aviation remains a key pillar of the UAE’s economy and that incorporating the colours of the UAE flag into the landmark reflects the nation’s ambition while recognising the efforts of the teams and partners who keep DXB operating.

From a single runway in 1960, Dubai International has grown into the world’s busiest international airport, with the 89-metre ATC tower playing a central role in its daily operations since its expansion in 2000. Every aircraft movement relies on close coordination between airside teams, airlines, ground handlers, safety teams and service partners within the oneDXB community.

The tower features a distinctive design with a buttressed central column and arched wings, resembling a futuristic avian structure. At its top sits a multi-level control centre, where Dubai Air Navigation Services oversees operations to ensure the smooth functioning of the airport.