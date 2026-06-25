Dubai Chamber highlights expansion opportunities in Poland and Hungary

Business

‘In Focus’ event equips 130 participants with insights to support global growth strategies

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to supporting the private sector. He said the chamber aims to help businesses explore global opportunities, build international partnerships and enhance competitiveness through platforms that encourage dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce has showcased expansion opportunities for local businesses in Poland and Hungary through its latest ‘In Focus’ event, aimed at supporting companies seeking to enter high-potential international markets.

The event attracted 130 participants, who gained insights into key trade and investment opportunities in both countries, as well as practical guidance on doing business in these markets. Attendees explored promising sectors and discussed strategies to support successful market entry and long-term growth.

The session introduced the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to participate in trade missions organised by the chamber to selected global markets. Dubai Chamber of Commerce plans to organise trade missions to Poland and Hungary in the fourth quarter of 2026.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to supporting the private sector. He said the chamber aims to help businesses explore global opportunities, build international partnerships and enhance competitiveness through platforms that encourage dialogue and knowledge exchange.

He added that such initiatives align with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for business, trade and investment while enabling companies to access new international markets.

The event also featured a presentation outlining the chamber’s role in facilitating international expansion, along with an overview of the economic landscape and business prospects in Poland and Hungary.

Participants in the ‘In Focus’ series benefit from access to detailed market intelligence, up-to-date data and tailored recommendations to support every stage of their expansion plans. This includes guidance on business setup, investment opportunities and establishing joint ventures in target markets.