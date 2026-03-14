Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Boosts Gold And Jewelry Resilience Against Global Challenges

Business

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce held a high-level strategic meeting with the Dubai Jewelry Group on Saturday to fortify business continuity and enhance operational efficiency within the sector amid shifting global dynamics. Led by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, the discussions focused on mitigating supply chain disruptions and ensuring the long-term stability of the trade.

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of the Dubai Jewelry Group, emphasized during the session that the sector remains highly resilient and is currently operating at significant capacity despite regional and international headwinds. He noted that the seamless resumption of flight operations via Dubai International Airport has been a decisive factor in easing logistics and transport bottlenecks.

For his part, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah reaffirmed that the gold and Jewelry industry sits at the forefront of the emirate's economic priorities. He stressed that the Dubai Chamber of Commerce is actively providing integrated support to streamline trade flows and bolster the ability of private enterprises to adapt to market volatility. The meeting concluded with a consensus on the importance of proactive coordination between the public and private sectors to cement Dubai’s status as a premier global hub for the industry.