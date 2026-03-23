Dubai Chambers and Partners Push Supply Chain Goals with 100 Companies

Business

Dubai Chambers recently organised a meeting in collaboration with Dubai Customs and DP World to gain first-hand insights into the key logistics requirements across diverse sectors of the economy amid evolving global circumstances. The session attracted the participation of 100 private sector representatives in the emirate.

The meeting was chaired by Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and was attended by Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, together with leaders from major private sector companies.

The session featured an interactive discussion on the key challenges facing the shipping and logistics sector amid current regional developments. Participants also explored a range of practical ideas and solutions, in cooperation with relevant partners, to ensure the smooth flow of goods and enhance supply chain efficiency.

"Supported by proactive government policies, close cooperation between the public and private sectors, and strong institutional agility, Dubai’s logistics network has strengthened the private sector’s ability to respond to the challenges arising from the recent developments affecting the region and the wider world, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a key hub on the global trade map," Al Mansoori said.

The meeting forms part of a series of engagements organised by Dubai Chambers with the private sector to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments.

Dubai Chambers is stepping up joint efforts to overcome challenges, gain deeper insight into the evolving needs of all sectors, and review the most effective ways to support companies, enhance their competitiveness, and enable them to operate efficiently and effectively.