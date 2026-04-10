Dubai Chambers discusses enhancing bilateral trade and investment with the Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE

Business

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are committed to supporting Indonesian companies in expanding into Dubai and benefiting from the opportunities available in the emirate.”

During the meeting, participants reviewed opportunities to deepen integration between the business ecosystems in Dubai and Indonesia, strengthen ties between private sector companies, and reinforce the long-term sustainability of economic and trade relations.

Dubai: Dubai Chambers recently held discussions with H.E. Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Arab Emirates, on opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic partnerships across a range of priority sectors in support of continued growth in relations between the two markets.

The meeting, which was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, explored ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Indonesia. Discussions also focused on expanding collaboration to advance shared interests and unlock new avenues for mutual growth.

During the meeting, participants reviewed opportunities to deepen integration between the business ecosystems in Dubai and Indonesia, strengthen ties between private sector companies, and reinforce the long-term sustainability of economic and trade relations. The discussions also underlined the importance of closer coordination to help both sides adapt to global developments and respond effectively to a changing international landscape.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Indonesia is an important strategic partner for Dubai. We remain committed to advancing economic cooperation by building on existing connections and exploring new partnership opportunities, particularly in high-growth sectors. These efforts advance our shared goals and further strengthen trade and investment ties. We are also keen to support Indonesian companies in expanding across the region from Dubai, while benefiting from the opportunities available in the emirate.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce welcomed 64 new Indonesian companies to its membership during 2025, bringing the total number of active Indonesian member companies to 198 by the end of the year. This marked annual growth of 23.8%, reflecting growing confidence among the Indonesian business community in Dubai’s dynamic market and its strong potential for growth.

As a key driver of economic development in the emirate, Dubai Chambers remains committed to empowering companies operating in Dubai and supporting their competitiveness and growth. It also works to support the global expansion of the private sector, contribute to the development of the digital economy ecosystem, protect the interests of the business community, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and trade.