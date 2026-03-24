Dubai Chambers discusses trade, investment opportunities with Prague Chamber of Commerce

Business

Dubai Chambers has explored ways to strengthen economic relations between the business communities in Dubai and the Czech Republic during a meeting with a delegation led by Petr Michal, President of the Prague Chamber of Commerce.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in investment, trade, and the digital economy to deepen partnerships between companies in the two markets.

The meeting took place on Monday at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters and was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Participants discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral trade, explore shared investment prospects, and broaden cooperation in ways that strengthen trade and investment ties between companies in Dubai and their counterparts in the Czech Republic, particularly on advancing collaboration in the digital economy.

The President of the Prague Chamber of Commerce underlined the strong interest among Czech companies in investing and expanding in Dubai in different sectors.

“We are committed to advancing economic relations between Dubai and the Czech Republic in a way that serves our mutual interests," said Lootah. "Our discussions focused on building high-value partnerships that contribute to stronger business ties and unlock new opportunities for private sector companies, while also supporting Czech businesses in investing in promising opportunities across diverse sectors in Dubai.”

A total of 46 new Czech companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2025. This brought the total number of Czech businesses registered as active members of the chamber to 145 by the end of last year, representing annual growth of 28.3 percent.

The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and the Czech Republic reached around AED5.3 billion in 2024, an increase of 14 percent compared to 2023.