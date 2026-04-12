Dubai Chambers explores deeper economic ties with China during CCPIT Shanghai talks

Business

Meeting highlights growing cooperation in trade, investment and the digital economy

Dubai: Dubai Chambers has held discussions with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai to explore opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation and expand trade and investment links between Dubai and China.

The meeting brought together H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Yang Dongsheng, Vice Chairman of CCPIT Shanghai. Talks focused on enhancing collaboration across key growth sectors, with particular emphasis on the digital economy, which continues to present significant opportunities for businesses in both markets.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah said Dubai and China share a strong and dynamic economic relationship, with considerable potential for further expansion. “We are committed to strengthening cooperation between the business communities in both markets, supporting two‑way investment flows, and exploring new opportunities across priority sectors, including the digital economy,” he said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of growing Chinese business presence in Dubai. China ranked seventh among countries of origin for new foreign companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025, with 1,583 Chinese firms becoming members during the year — representing an annual growth rate of seven per cent.

Dubai Chambers continues to play a central role in driving the emirate’s economic development by supporting business expansion, facilitating access to international markets, advancing Dubai’s digital economy, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investment.