Dubai Chambers meets with key entities in Manila

Business

Discussions held to strengthen trade and investment ties between Dubai and the Philippines

Dubai: Dubai Chambers has concluded high-level meetings with key public and private sector entities in the Philippines during a recent visit to Manila. The discussions were aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation between the two markets, a media release said.

During the visit, H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, met with Ferdinand A. Ferrer, President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to explore opportunities for collaboration in trade facilitation and investment promotion in key sectors including AI, digital transformation, and smart cities.

The Dubai Chambers delegation also met with the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) hosted by Donald Lim, President of MAP. Discussions focused on strengthening business partnerships and identifying opportunities to enhance cooperation across key sectors.

Dubai Chambers also held meetings during the visit with leading Filipino companies to highlight the Dubai’s investment advantages, particularly in the digital economy, real estate investment, and retail sectors.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “We are keen to deepen engagement between the business communities in Dubai and the Philippines and explore new opportunities for cooperation across priority sectors. Our discussions in Manila reflected a shared commitment to advancing collaboration and creating stronger links between leading institutions and the private sector that support sustainable growth in both markets.”