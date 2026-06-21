Dubai Chambers strengthens food industry ties with Ontario to boost trade growth

Business

Talks highlight agritech collaboration as UAE–Canada non-oil trade reaches AED12.6 billion

Dubai Chambers has explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in the food and agricultural sectors with Ontario, Canada, during a high-level meeting held in Toronto.

Dubai: Dubai Chambers has explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in the food and agricultural sectors with Ontario, Canada, during a high-level meeting held in Toronto.

The discussions, held with Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, Trevor Jones, focused on expanding collaboration in food trade, agritech and food technology.

Strengthening strategic partnerships

The meeting was attended by H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Al Mansoori emphasised the growing strength of economic ties between Dubai and Canada, highlighting shared ambitions for future growth.

“Dubai and Canada are building a strong economic partnership shaped by shared interests and a common vision for future growth,” he said.

Focus on food and innovation

Talks centred on developing cooperation across key sectors, including food industries, agricultural innovation and advanced food technologies, areas seen as vital for long-term sustainability and economic diversification.

Ontario, as Canada’s largest provincial economy, was identified as a strategic partner for expanding trade and investment opportunities.

Dubai’s competitive advantages

Dubai Chambers highlighted the emirate’s strengths as a global business hub, including its strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure, business-friendly environment and connectivity to markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Officials also underscored Dubai’s role as a gateway for international companies seeking regional and global expansion.

Growing trade momentum

The meeting comes as trade between Dubai and Canada continues to grow. Non-oil trade between the two reached AED 12.6 billion in 2025, reflecting a 23.2 percent increase year-on-year.

This growth signals increasing economic engagement and expanding opportunities for collaboration between both markets.

Supporting global expansion

Dubai International Chamber’s office in Toronto, launched in 2025, plays a key role in strengthening ties by supporting Canadian businesses looking to establish operations in Dubai and expand internationally.

The office also provides market insights and facilitates partnerships between public and private sector entities.

Part of global expansion strategy

The visit forms part of Dubai Chambers’ 'Growth Corridors' initiative, aimed at strengthening economic ties with key global markets through strategic engagement, investment promotion and joint projects.

The initiative supports Dubai-based companies in accessing new markets while enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investment.

Officials said continued collaboration with international partners such as Canada will further reinforce Dubai’s economic diversification and long-term growth strategy.