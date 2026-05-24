Dubai Customs boosts trade flow and supply chain resilience amid global challenges

Business

PCFC highlights proactive measures, Green Corridor initiative and strong public-private collaboration to ensure continuity and market stability

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) said the measures and initiatives implemented by Dubai Customs as part of its comprehensive proactive strategy have strengthened the smooth flow of trade and reinforced supply chain resilience, in line with Dubai’s economic vision and its commitment to enhancing economic security and ensuring the readiness of vital sectors amid evolving regional and geopolitical developments.

Dubai: The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) said the measures and initiatives implemented by Dubai Customs as part of its comprehensive proactive strategy have strengthened the smooth flow of trade and reinforced supply chain resilience, in line with Dubai’s economic vision and its commitment to enhancing economic security and ensuring the readiness of vital sectors amid evolving regional and geopolitical developments.

These efforts align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to introduce economic facilitation measures to strengthen resilience and business sustainability.

The Corporation affirmed Dubai Customs’ readiness and the preparedness of Dubai’s trade ecosystem to efficiently respond to evolving developments through an integrated framework of operational solutions and flexible procedures that ensured the uninterrupted flow of cargo, maintained market stability, and reinforced business confidence.

Integrated model

His Excellency Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, confirmed that Dubai continues to develop a flexible economic model aimed at ensuring rapid response, integration between government entities and the private sector, and proactive readiness to keep pace with regional and international changes.

He said: “In Dubai, rapid response has become an integral part of the government’s operating model. We continuously develop practical solutions and flexible initiatives that ensure the smooth movement of trade and strengthen supply chain resilience, reinforcing the global business community’s confidence in the efficiency and resilience of Dubai’s economic system.”

He added that the Corporation continues to adopt supportive policies and procedures to enhance the efficiency of the business environment and strengthen the readiness of the trade ecosystem, in line with Dubai’s future aspirations and its position as a leading global trade hub.

Turning challenges into opportunities

His Excellency Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said the measures implemented reflect Dubai’s proactive and flexible approach, enabling it to transform challenges into opportunities that support economic growth and business sustainability.

He said: “Dubai believes in acting early and staying ahead of developments. In global trade, every hour matters when it comes to market stability and business continuity. That is why we moved from the outset, working closely with our partners and the business community to ensure the smooth flow of cargo and the sustainability of supply chains.”

He added: “What we implemented was not simply an alternative route, but an integrated system designed to ensure the continuity of trade and enhance business confidence.”

Interactive workshops and collaboration

Dubai Customs organised 12 interactive workshops and more than 98 coordination meetings and business councils under the theme ‘Crisis Response and Solutions Innovation’, with broad participation from private sector representatives, shipping and logistics companies, and experts in supply chains and international trade.

The initiative aimed to develop practical solutions to strengthen the readiness of the trade and logistics sectors and support business sustainability. Dubai Customs also hosted 141 companies and commercial representatives from countries including Türkiye, Germany, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, China, Italy, and Egypt.

These engagements addressed more than 83 operational challenges and proposals, particularly related to customs procedures and shipping costs. Several recommendations were quickly converted into practical measures, reflecting Dubai’s rapid response approach.

Green Corridor initiative

Dr Busenad highlighted the ‘Green Corridor’ initiative as a key example of swift government action. The initiative facilitated the rerouting of shipments through alternative ports while ensuring uninterrupted flows of goods into Dubai.

He said: “The Green Corridor not only supported cargo movement, but also strengthened business confidence and reinforced Dubai’s position as a city capable of maintaining trade continuity in a changing environment.”

Key measures and future outlook

Additional measures included extending the transit period from 30 to 90 days, facilitating shipments through Khor Fakkan and Fujairah ports, and expediting entry procedures for food and pharmaceutical products to enhance market stability.

Dubai Customs also strengthened engagement with the business community through councils aimed at addressing operational challenges and enhancing service efficiency.

The workshops concluded with practical recommendations to further improve customs procedures, accelerate response mechanisms, and strengthen coordination between government entities and the private sector, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for economic readiness and trade sustainability.