Dubai Financial Audit Authority Strengthens Government Auditing Framework

Business

The Dubai Financial Audit Authority (FAA) announced the launch of the fourth cohort of its "Professional Diploma – Government Auditor" program on Monday. Organized in strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the initiative aims to fortify Dubai’s governance framework and transparency by equipping national talent with advanced auditing competencies.

The intensive program integrates academic theory with practical field application within entities under FAA supervision. It is designed to prepare participants for international professional certifications, aligning with Dubai’s strategic vision to embed the highest standards of integrity and institutional accountability.

Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Dubai FAA, emphasized that the program is a cornerstone in enhancing financial discipline and resource management. "This initiative reflects our commitment to a proactive regulatory approach, building national professional capacities to boost the reliability of financial reporting across government sectors," Al Hareb stated.

Supporting this vision, Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, noted that the partnership provides a comprehensive knowledge framework. "This collaboration represents a strategic step in developing specialized government capabilities, blending academic excellence with real-world application to meet the evolving demands of Dubai’s regulatory landscape," Al Marri added.