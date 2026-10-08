Dubai Financial Market gains 64,400 new investors in nine months as foreign interest surges in 2026

Business

BHM Capital led new account openings with 20,751, while March was the busiest month with 12,837 new accounts. Here's the full breakdown of DFM's strongest investor acquisition period

The results confirm the market’s clear strength, the diversity of investment options and instruments, and the gains achieved by major companies and stocks. File photograph

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Financial Market attracted 64,400 new investors during the first nine months of 2026, confirming the market’s clear strength, the diversity of investment options and instruments, and the gains achieved by major companies and stocks, which motivated new segments of investors to strongly enter active financial market activities, especially foreign investors.

According to data from the Dubai Financial Market, brokerage firms added 24,800 new accounts during the first quarter, keeping pace with the outbreak of regional tensions, with a share of 37% of the total number of new accounts registered since the beginning of this year.

The new accounts were distributed monthly as follows: 6,339 new accounts were registered in January, 5,644 accounts in February, while March was the most active month of the year with a total of 12,837 new accounts. April saw 7,356 new accounts, May saw 5,210 accounts, June saw 6,874 new accounts, July saw 11,366 accounts, August saw 3,492 accounts, and September saw 5,300 accounts.

According to the distribution of new accounts by brokerage firm, BHM Capital Financial Services accounted for the largest share of new accounts registered in the Dubai Financial Market from the beginning of the year until the end of the third quarter, with a total of 20,751 new accounts.

Emirates NBD Securities added 12,637 accounts, followed by Al Ramz Capital with 9,147 new accounts, and then Abu Dhabi Islamic Securities with 8,000 new accounts. Mashreq Securities added 4,532 new accounts, and First Abu Dhabi Securities added 2,159 new accounts.